DJ Shimza. Picture: Instagram

Local entertainer DJ Shimza posted on Monday that his Mercedes-AMG G63 was allegedly stolen from his garage. Posting on his Twitter account, the 'Tidal Wave' producer said his car was stolen from Blue Valley Golf Estates in Centurion and if anyone has any information they should contact SA Police Service plus a number they can contact too.

"My car has been stolen out of my garage from Blue Valley Golf Estates in Centurion, license plate FN 23 MB GP, please contact @sapoliceservice or call 0732568494 should you have any information that may lead to (the) recovery of the car"

My car has been stolen out of my garage from Blue Valley Golf Estates in Centurion, license plate FN 23 MB GP, please contact @sapoliceservice or call 0732568494 should you have any information that may lead to recovery of the car 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/WNjT5GSgkn — SHIMZA (@Shimza01) February 4, 2019

Speaking to TsishaLIVE, Midrand police spokesperson sergeant Matome Tlamela said that DJ Shimza's helper did report the housebreaking and theft to the police station.

Furthermore, saying that the case will be transferred to the Olievenhoutbosch office due to the location of the case.

DJ Shimza also cut his trip to Portugal short and is headed back to home to deal with the matter.



