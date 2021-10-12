DJ Tira catches strays after Black Coffee, DJ Maphorisa & Kabza De Small comparison

Imagine you’re DJ Tira this morning and you’re waking up to find yourself on the Twitter trends list with over 45K tweets under your name. Your crime? Literally nothing.

South African Twitter just woke up and decided to poke fun at you. Yikes, send hugs. It all started after a user tweeted “Delete One” with pictures of Black Coffee, Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa and DJ Tira. Despite DJ Tira's accomplishments, this was a lopsided match-up that was always going to end badly for the DJ who recently released his fifth studio album, “Rockstar Forever”.

@MbongiThe wrote: “Delete one”. Delete one pic.twitter.com/UAODFZo12v — MINISTER OF LOVE (@MbongiThe) October 11, 2021 Twitter didn’t take kindly to DJ Tira being compared to the other three DJs and proceeded to not just “delete” him, but to also point out all the reasons why he doesn’t quite stack up to his adversaries. Users also took the opportunity to try to discredit his achievements as a producer and record label owner over the past few years.

@_ThandekaNkosi replied: “Hate Dj Tira, that’s fine but don't disrespect him or discredit his work. “Tira is a brand, KZN is a place to go to during holidays cause of his contribution, many artists stopped going to GP for exposure & became big in KZN cause of what he introduced.” Hate Dj Tira,that's fine but don't disrespect him or discredit his work. Tira is a brand,KZN is a place to go to during holidays cause of his contribution,many artists stopped going to GP for exposure & became big in KZN cause of what he introduced https://t.co/1jATi86oIu — Thandeka (@_ThandekaNkosi) October 12, 2021 @NathiRadebe_25 added: “Kodwa ke Tira is just a good businessman, not a producer or good DJ.

“I know him from the days of DJ Gqomoza in Clermont besazama no Sox. I don’t have anything against the guy, kodwa he’s got no talent shame!” Kodwa ke Tira is just a good businessman, not a producer or good Dj. I know him from the days of DJ Gqomoza in Clermont besazama no Sox. I don’t have anything against the guy, kodwa he’s got no talent shame! — nathi radebe (@NathiRadebe_25) October 12, 2021 Responding to @MbongiThe’s tweet, @Ration_Q wrote: “DJ Tira must be deleted … the only thing he has ever created is tjikitjikita … and it’s boring” Dj Tira must be deleted...the only thing he has ever created is tjikitjikita... and it's boring pic.twitter.com/eFuUOGW91p — RationQ (@Ration_Q) October 12, 2021 Meanwhile, @sweerie_ had Mzansi cracking up with her post: “Tira waking trending vs Tira finding out why he’s trending.”

Tira waking trending vs Tira finding out why he’s trending pic.twitter.com/dd0RUBdl8g — Girl in the Mirror 😩 (@sweerie_) October 12, 2021 @the1_______ added: “Tira made his mark on the South African music scene. “I just personally wish he had stayed in Durban because he lost his mojo when he left for Johannesburg. “The music was just never the same. He had a really good thing going in Durban.”