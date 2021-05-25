DJ Tira launches new mobile app 'YouDeh' to connect with celebrities

Award-winning record label boss, DJ Tira, has added another feather to his cap.

The DJ has been hard at work with his team creating an online application called “YouDeh” that will allow fans to connect with their favourite celebrities.

According to the app details “YouDeh” allows users to connect any time and anywhere with people they never would have imagined possible connecting with, face to face and real-time. Users must be 13 years and above to use the app.

Tira recently took to social media to share the news and within minutes fans had already started commenting on his post, saying that they have downloaded it.

Accompanying the video was the caption: “Malume has developed an app to help you connect with your favourite celebrity.

“Fact is, connecting with celebrities is hard. And also, many people would actually pay for their time.

“If you are one of those, well, worry no more. Today we launch YouDeh, an app to allow you to seamlessly connect with celebrities from all over the world. Get if from your favourite App Store Today. #YouDeh #DjTiraYouDeh”.

Once the App is downloaded onto a smart phone, users must enter an amount in dollars starting from $10 (R138).

“The user is able to request a meeting they would like to have with the specific celebrity, ranging from five minutes to one hour.

“Payment must be done via the app once a request is accepted by the celebrity.”

On Twitter excited fans shared their views.

@__Tshepo said: “This is very dope! Bring the celebrities closer to the fans! Fire #YouDeh”.

