DJ Tira. Picture: Doctor Ngbobo/African News Agency/ANA



Music heavyweight DJ Tira, who's a mutual friend of Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha has released a statement via social media after a video on Mampinstha allegedly assaulting Babes was live-streamed on Instagram.

In the statement he released on his Instagram account, Tira said he was sad for Babes after seeing the video that has since gone viral.





"It is with great sadness we wake up to yet another report of domestic violence when our country is already full of so much shame", he said.





He went on to say that it is also with great sadness that he has had to deal with the backlash of what happened as a third party who is "continuously being dragged by the South African public".





The star further said that he stands by his belief that no man should ever lay a hand on a woman no matter what the circumstances are.





"My heart is really sad for Babes Wodumo and no woman should have to go through this. For those of you who know me, you know that I have never, and would never enable abuse. I have since reached out to Babes Wodumo who is at home safe and sound," he said.





