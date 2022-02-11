DJ Tira to President Cyril Ramaphosa: 'We are dying of hunger...We want to chow as well'

In light of his upcoming event, popular DJ and Afrotainment CEO DJ Tira took to social media to ask President Cyril Ramaphosa to please open the country a little bit more so he can sell more tickets to the “Fact Durban Rocks” picnic. Currently, all major events that are set up in open air can host up 2 000 people, but the popular DJ says this is not enough and wants the president to allow 5 000 or 10 000 people at one venue.

In the video on Twitter, Tira said: “Honestly, when is the country going to be open because us, as event organisers, we are only limited to hosting 2000 people? “In fact, make that 1500 people, because you’ve still got artists, suppliers, promo girl, everybody who works at the event you can’t charge. “We are used to hosting like 20 000 people, 15 000 people. So Mr President, Rams baba, me and you used to get along, I remember video calling each other, so I think you will be able to remember me.

“Please, please do something. We are dying of hunger. Can we open the country a little bit more, maybe 5 000 or 10 000 people, so that we can generate more revenue and everybody can eat? Please do something. It’s a cry,” he said. Dear @PresidencyZA 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/k50IvH67y9 — Makoya Bearings (@DJTira) February 10, 2022 Comments flooded the post with fans supporting Tira’s request to the Presidency. peacewealthm said: “I definitely love how you addressed this matter, you are a true leader! You don’t have to be rude to get your point across 🙌 May President hear your request ❤️”.