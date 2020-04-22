DJ Warras's hot take regarding social grants backfires
DJ Warras landed in hot water on Tuesday after he tweeted that he didn't agree with social grant payments before Covid-19.
During is speech on Tuesday night, one of President Cyril Ramaphosa's economic relief measures included an increase in social grants.
Following his address, the Gagasi FM DJ took to social media and said that he didn't believe in social grants at all. According to him, it's a "sh*t plan" and it motivates people to have kids they can't afford.
"I don't agree with the child grant payment, before Covid. That whole payment for children is just a sh*t plan. People should not be incentivized to have children they can't afford. (sic)"
Tweeps quickly started calling out Warras for his anti-poor statement and he then deleted the post.
DJ Warras tweeting from a place of Privilege, who asked for his opinion🤷🏽♀️. pic.twitter.com/5YcgXmOIAb— Lesego (@MsTyra_M) April 21, 2020
Dj Warras was tweeting from a place of ignorance and comfort 🚮& President Cyril Ramaphosa was addressing from a point of acknowledging reality.— Khay Ghee🌬🇿🇦 (@kae_gea) April 21, 2020
"Entlek msunu wakhe makawe!"#DJWarrasmustfall pic.twitter.com/rV04x0FTRk
"stop incentivising people to have kids they can't afford" Yeah neh - people can tweet 🙆🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/jmGa9Oc6MZ— PhathuMakwarela (@PhathuMakwarela) April 21, 2020
In a follow-up tweet, he explains that he was misunderstood and that he was referring to absentee fathers who leave mothers, making the child the State's responsibility.
I have since deleted the tweet as the point I was making was not understood. I was trying to make a point about absentee fathers who leave single mothers & the state to bare the responsibility of raising their children.— Warras (@Shady_Lurker) April 21, 2020
However, this also didn't sit well with people and tweeps started calling for Warras to fall, making him one of the top trends on Wednesday.
Warras stick to music chief. Politics is not your thing... Or else we will end your career nawe. Just stick to your lane. pic.twitter.com/Or0Pp30O5L— Cellular ➐ (@robzinterris) April 21, 2020
#DJWarrasmustfall— Confiance (@Fulu_Siphugu) April 22, 2020
I agree to disagree with what warras is saying. Some people are born poor and die poor for many different reasons. Should those people not have kids bcoz they cannot afford? what if the kid is their generational poverty breaker 🤷♀️ pic.twitter.com/hf3ZbSBMGK
Everyone that agrees with Warras fails to see that this is not about the parents. The poor children did nothing wrong and can’t be punished or go to bed angry. It’s very insensitive of people to just pass judgement Nxa. #DJWarrasmustfall pic.twitter.com/vePVwPAZsm— Irvin Pooe🌈😷 (@Irvinpooe) April 22, 2020
Sad reality.this is true people start off very well but end up depending on grant,this Warras boy must fall wapenga mfana loyi https://t.co/VANBfbW4GO— Khetani Kate Mashaba (@TsongaGirl) April 22, 2020