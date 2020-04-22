EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
DJ Warras. Picture: Instagram

DJ Warras's hot take regarding social grants backfires

DJ Warras landed in hot water on Tuesday after he tweeted that he didn't agree with social grant payments before Covid-19.

During is speech on Tuesday night, one of President Cyril Ramaphosa's economic relief measures included an increase in social grants.

Following his address, the Gagasi FM DJ took to social media and said that he didn't believe in social grants at all. According to him, it's a "sh*t plan" and it motivates people to have kids they can't afford. 

"I don't agree with the child grant payment, before Covid. That whole payment for children is just a sh*t plan. People should not be incentivized to have children they can't afford. (sic)"


Tweeps quickly started calling out Warras for his anti-poor statement and he then deleted the post. 

In a follow-up tweet, he explains that he was misunderstood and that he was referring to absentee fathers who leave mothers, making the child the State's responsibility.  

However, this also didn't sit well with people and tweeps started calling for Warras to fall, making him one of the top trends on Wednesday. 

