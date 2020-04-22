DJ Warras's hot take regarding social grants backfires

DJ Warras landed in hot water on Tuesday after he tweeted that he didn't agree with social grant payments before Covid-19.

During is speech on Tuesday night, one of President Cyril Ramaphosa's economic relief measures included an increase in social grants.

Following his address, the Gagasi FM DJ took to social media and said that he didn't believe in social grants at all. According to him, it's a "sh*t plan" and it motivates people to have kids they can't afford.

"I don't agree with the child grant payment, before Covid. That whole payment for children is just a sh*t plan. People should not be incentivized to have children they can't afford. (sic)"





Tweeps quickly started calling out Warras for his anti-poor statement and he then deleted the post.