DJ Zinhle defends female DJs after ‘unskilled women with sexy bodies’ comment

Ever heard of the song, “Not Today Satan"by KB? Or maybe you’ve watched “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, season 6 to be specific, and remember Bianca Del Rio saying it.

This now very popular line simply means the devil a.k.a. Satan will not get in your way today. And that was exactly the energy DJ Zinhle carried this week when she handled a social media troll. The award-winning DJ hit back at a Twitter user after they claimed that female DJs are merely physically appealing and not talented.

“Being a female DJ these days only requires looks and some sexy dance moves. Nobody cares about your mixing,” said the tweep. Responding to the troll, Zinhle slammed the claim, saying she was impressed with the growth of female DJs and how they are taking up space in a male-dominated industry. “So sad that you chose to reduce the growth of the female DJ industry to this. I definitely don’t agree with you.

“I’m loving how the girls are making it their own and dominating. Surely there’s something to celebrate here," Zinhle tweeted. So sad that you chose to reduce the growth of the female DJ industry to this…



Surely there’s something to celebrate here.. https://t.co/3uB25yAZMi — #Indlovu #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) October 19, 2021 Always one to celebrate females making moves, Zinhle congratulated her best friend Pearl Thusi for her latest business venture into the alcohol industry. Earlier this month, the former “Behind The Story” host announced she acquired ownership equity in premium gin brand, Black Rose Gin.