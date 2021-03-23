DJs Rob Forbes and Fix Moeti exit 5FM

Radio personalities Rob Forbes and his co-host DJ Fikile “Fix” Moeti have announced their resignation from SABC’s 5FM. In a lengthy social media statement, Forbes confirmed his departure, a decision he says he’s been contemplating since early last year. He simply captioned the post “Saying goodbye to the Forbes & Fix show”. The “Forbes & Fix” star expressed his gratitude to his loyal listeners, colleagues and everyone else that has been instrumental in the success of his career, which started in 2012. He wrote: “I am especially grateful for the people with me on air, and the people who worked on the show with me off-air, but mostly for Fix, whom I love.”

Paying a sweet tribute to Fix, he added: “Fixie you have been through everything, and it has done nothing but make you stronger, and I will never not admire that.”

Bidding farewell to his fans, Forbes dropped another bombshell when he announced that he is retiring from radio.

“There is also no ’next radio show’ plan. I have no new show lined up somewhere else. That was never my goal, “ said Forbes.

He added: “So, this is my radio retirement too, for now…”

Read the full statement below:

Also taking to her social media, Fix broke the news to her 18K fans, revealing that she too will be hanging up her microphone.

She wrote: “Goodbye 💋 2432 shows later and its officially time to drop the mic. I have served in the radio broadcasting industry for 12 years.”

Fix also thanked her “work husband, Robert Andrew Forbes”. Also paying a moving tribute to her co-host, she said: “I stand to be corrected but we might just be the longest standing duo on 5FM to date.

“We have experienced amazing moments in life and have had the opportunity to share those moments live on air with our listeners every day.

“I do not take any of it for granted. Your love for radio and your professionalism on-air is admirable. Take care of yourself homie ❤️”

She also took the opportunity to thank her fellow female colleagues.

“Lastly, to all women in radio, it will not be an easy journey for you but you can succeed.

“Don’t make it a competition, just support one another because we are all going through the same struggles. Her win does not mean you lose. Clap for her, support her, encourage her.”

Fans and industry colleagues flooded the duo’s timeline with congratulatory messages.

“Oh gosh Fix! Sorry to see you go, you were amazing! 😢 (but I will see you on the mat 😉),” commented Metro FM presenter and news anchor Mel Bala.

“It was the biggest honour working alongside you my dolla! Here’s to the woman you are! You’re a bright light my friend and I’m beyond proud of you ❤️❤️❤️,” wrote 5FM presenter Sureshnie Rieder.

“Wow My Fix 👏👏👏👏 babe ❤️❤️” said Super Sport presenter Thato Moeng.

“💔😭” expressed former 947 presenter DJ Fresh.

“Thank you for the hours and the passion you shared with us for the last 9 years.

“I do hope that I'll be able to hear you again on the radio. However, I wish you nothing but the best on your new journey in life. You are one of my faves and glad to see you closing it off in your way,” added Afrobeats DJ Kaebetswe Ncube.