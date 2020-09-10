Dladla Mshunqisi set to lose everything under current lockdown restrictions

Musician Dladla Mshunqisi, who is now popularly known as Mgijimi on social media following the viral video of him running from police officers where artists were protesting, has said he stands to lose everything. Mshunqisi was part of a group of Durban artists who took to the highway to protest against the lockdown and how it has impacted on their livelihoods last week. The group, which included DJ Tira, Naima Kay and DJ Cndo set up a stage on the N3 national highway and hosted a mini-concert. They said that the lockdown regulations and the limitation of people at venues were having a negative impact on their pockets. Armed with placards, the group demanded to be taken seriously by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Speaking to IOL sister publication, Isolezwe, Mshunqisi said that if the situation continued, he would lose his home, car and other valuables.

He said that most of the events that he was booked had to be cancelled.

"This is really painful. We have been working and saving money for rainy days, but this has gone on for far too long. We never expected that we would not work for such a long time.

"As it is, the three months I was given by the bank to pay up have passed. The police treated us like criminals and that hurts. I was not arrested but I don't wish the brutality we suffered on another person”, he said.

The star did say that the lockdown has shown him that he needs various avenues of income.

"As much as this hurts our job, I have learnt to not only depend on making music but look for other avenues of making money," he said.