Duma Ndlovu to receive another honorary doctorate

Multi-award-winning filmmaking doyen Duma Ndlovu will be awarded with a PhD by the faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Zululand on May 9. This is his second conferred honorary degree. He received a PhD in English a few years ago from the University of Venda.

The legendary TV producer is responsible for shows such as “Muvhango”, “Imbewu: The Seed” and “Uzalo”. His shows achieved great success with “Muvhango” celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, making it the second longest-running soapie after SABC1’s “Generations”. Ndlovu’s “Imbewu”, which airs on e.tv, was awarded the fastest growing soapie on television. It is currently in its fourth season and SABC1’s “Uzalo” remains the most-watched soap in South Africa.

"I am delighted to receive this honorary doctorate. It’s a huge honour for me. I want to extend my sincere thanks to the university. It is humbling to see one’s work being acknowledged in this way and God has been good," said Ndlovu. May 9 seems to be a lucky day for the legendary industry boss. In 2016, US Congressman Charles Rangel declared this day “Duma Ndlovu Day” in Harlem when Ndlovu travelled to the US for the honour.

Not only is Ndlovu popular for his TV shows, he is also known for his work in theatre and music. Ndlovu was one of the early members of the South African Music Awards (Samas), and chaired the awards for a decade, from 1996 to 2004. He has written and directed several theatrical shows too. In 1994, he wrote “Bergville Stories”, which had successful runs at the Durban Playhouse, the Market Theatre and the Grahamstown National Arts Festival.

