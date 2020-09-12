Elaine speaks about the success of her debut EP and making new music

Local R&B sensation Elaine is fast becoming a name to be reckoned with in the music industry. From a hit EP to singing with an international label, we caught up with the rising star. First off how have you been? I’ve been good, just staying safe, making music, taking care of myself, spending time with my family and connecting with friends. Tell me about Elements, what was the inspiration behind it?

The inspiration behind “Elements” was basically to highlight the different elements of love and how I feel about love and how I’ve experienced love. It was just a very honest body of work.

Is there a particular theme and if so why?

I don’t think there’s a particular theme - I think there are so many themes within the project and what I wanted was for people to resonate with it however they do.

I didn’t want to box them or myself by sticking to a particular theme. I think the general theme overall is love and everything it comes with- the good and the bad.

How did you approach the writing process?

So, I just got beats from my producer Elizée and I wrote to them. It was quite an easy process.

Songwriting for me is the easiest part of making a song or putting a song together.

With “Clarity” we were in the studio and we built the beat together and I wrote to it in the studio, so I’ve got different methods with the different people that I work with.

So, I’m quite versatile when it comes to writing.

How would you describe the lyrical content?

Hmm…passionate, honest and a bit sensual here and there - romantic as well.

In terms of its sound, how would you define it?

Warm, definitely warm! I think my sound is very warm and unique.

Elements went on to be such a huge success, did you anticipate that?

I didn’t anticipate the project to take off the way it did honestly.

I knew it was a beautiful piece of work because I put in so much time to it and it’s a very delicate project.

But I genuinely did not expect it to take off the way it did, but I did know that one day I would be a huge success and that my music would be appreciated, I just didn’t know it would be so soon.

So, that has humbled me a lot and I am grateful for the support that the people have shown me.

It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s been a great experience.

You recently claimed the top spot as Apple Music’s most-streamed South African female artist in 2020 to date, what does that feel like?

It feels amazing. It feels like I’m finally claiming my spot. It feels like my voice is being heard and appreciated.

It’s a win for every other female artist, not only in the country but, in Africa, in the world, you know? Everybody’s win matters at the end of the day, so it’s great.

I feel great, I feel humbled and I’m excited for more wins, I’m excited for more music - for everything really.

It's my understanding that you are currently in the studio working on some new music, can you please tell me just a little about that?

Partnering with Columbia Records has been a dream come true.

I have an amazing team that understands and appreciates my vision, and works extremely hard in helping me make it come alive.

I cannot wait to share it with the whole world.