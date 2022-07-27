Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp excited to launch new podcast

Celebrated radio and TV host Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp is launching a new podcast to celebrate the beauty of women this Women’s Month. Afrika-Bredenkamp said she wanted to create a safe space for women by women to share ideas and empower one another.

“I’m launching another podcast, this time to motivate women. I told myself what would I want my daughters to experience and who would I want them to meet professionally,” said Afrika-Bredenkamp. “And those are the type of women that I'm interviewing for this podcast. We are extremely blessed and grateful that I own the number one parenting podcast in the country called ‘Baby Brunch’. “And we never intended for it to do well. We just wanted to help parents. And it became really successful. And hopefully, through this new podcast that is launching in the first week of August, we will be able to motivate all women. It’s not about money. It’s about being recognised and being valuable.”

Recently, Afrika-Bredenkamp was awarded the Radio Presenter of the Year prize at the PRISM Awards 2022, taking home the bronze trophy in the Presidential Awards group. The PRISM Awards is Africa’s most sought-after public relations and communications awards, bringing together agencies, corporates and more to celebrate excellence in the communications sector. “I have to admit, I don't enter for awards to get recognition. And so on a personal level, I think my worth is related to the values that I have where I come from, the opinion of my parents, my spouse – I've got an amazing husband – and even my children.

“Professionally, this award is a very big milestone, not just for me as a woman in broadcasting, but for my entire team because I dedicated it to them. “I've also got an amazing female leadership team and professionally what it means to me is that they are recognised as well.” After two decades in the broadcasting industry, Afrika-Bredenkamp is honoured to have been recognised as one of the leading women in radio broadcasting.

“I make wine as a hobbyist, and I have won a wine award. I've won fashion awards. And even though I’ve been nominated, this is my first radio award professionally and I feel really honoured and very grateful and overwhelmed. So it’s a remarkable stepping stone for us.” So, where did it all begin? “So television happened before radio,” she said. “I started television in 1999. And I started radio in 2001. Believe it or not, I started at Jacaranda FM in 2001 because I needed more money to pay my rent. At the time I was 21, this year I’m 41.

“And after 20 years in radio, I feel that I can really use my platform in radio to help people because my listeners turned to me in order to start their day. Radio broadcasting has become something that I need, something that people need I love my listeners. “And they’re very important to me. And I tell them that this is the show. I broadcast for them to hopefully make the day.” Asked about her secret to longevity and staying power, she said: “I don't know if there’s a secret to it. Broadcasting and being in entertainment is something that I’m good at. But I’ve gone from the fact that it is a day job to being able to really help people with my talent.