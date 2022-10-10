Electronic music band GoodLuck ready for the festive season

IOL Entertainment caught up with the lead singer of GoodLuck, Juliet Harding, who shared the band’s excitement for the much-anticipated “Get Lucky Summer” music tour. The band, which consists of Harding, Ben Peters and Tim Welsh, has performed at hundreds of music festivals across South Africa.

But Harding says nothing compares to the feeling of hosting their own music festival. “We’re super excited to reveal that we have so much going on. Pretty much our festive season revolves around the fact that we throw our own concerts/festivals every year. We throw these enormous parties from Cape Town up to Plettenberg Bay and all holiday towns across the coast. “This year, we’re coming back with a bang after Covid. We’ve got a huge event in Cape Town on December 11 called ‘Get Lucky Summer’. We’ve got a whole bunch of cool artists joining us.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GoodLuck (@goodlucklive) “We will be in Cape Town, Hermanus and Plettenberg Bay. We also host our three-day New Year’s Eve festival, from a Friday to Sunday.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by GoodLuck (@goodlucklive) “The only place we not going is Joburg because nobody is in Joburg in December. “Plettenberg is my favourite place to be. It’s where we started our residency. We started on the beach with a couple of hundred people. We are now at seven 7000 people every year at our NYE event.”

“Plett has a special place in my heart.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by GoodLuck (@goodlucklive) Harding speaks about her health progress since having a breast reduction and sinus operation. “I’m good. My sinus is okay. It’s an ongoing battle with the sinus, but its better. Everyone knows about my boob reduction, as I was quite public about that. That’s been a God sent, as I don’t have back pain anymore, so I’m happy and blessed.

“I still get messages to this day from people who are struggling to get help. We never got it across the line with medical aids to make bread reduction operations a benefit. Unfortunately, when we tried to have that conversation. “Three months later, Covid hit, so everyone’s attention diverted to that, but you know there is still awareness that women’s bodies are different to men’s and need to be treated differently. “The mission continues, and we still pushing to get the policies changed on medical aids.”