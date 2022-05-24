Emtee fires back at Nota and Colbert: ‘You suck! F*** you both’

Emtee was recently trending at number one on Twitter after social media commentator and instigator Colbert took the opportunity to share an old video of controversial personality Nota chiming in on Emtee's alleged drug abuse. @ThisIsColbert tweeted: "Emtee is talented, no doubt but NOTA is concerned about his lifestyle 😬 He's a junky, he needs to get to rehab and get clean, sort out his life - he has kids to raise" Nkuluks listened to his rants 😭.“

Emtee is talented, no doubt but NOTA is concerned about his lifestyle 😬



"He's a junky, he needs to get to rehab and get clean, sort out his life - he has kids to raise"

Nkuluks listened to his rants 😭



Billiat Umdloti Gavin Hunt Shoprite Mogale #KZNFlooding #uMjoloWithAzola pic.twitter.com/DNOYvvTKXV — YaseBlock B 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) May 22, 2022 In the video, which was actually released on YouTube as part of Nkululeko N Cultr's podcast nearly two weeks ago, Nota can be heard calling Emtee a junkie. “He’s a junkie. He needs to get to rehab, get clean, and sort out his life," he said. “He's got kids to raise. It's really bad. For me, my biggest fear is Emtee’s kids will pick up Xanax, overdose and die." In response to this, Emtee tweeted Nota asking him to stop disrespecting him before claiming that he didn't even really know Nota.

“Someone pull up the videos of him disrespecting me on his IG lives," Nota fired back. “There are a few of them on YouTube. I’m not the one who showed his penis. You did that yourself because you lack self-respect. Please respect yourself before you demand what you don’t have. Take my tough love!" Someone pull up the videos of him disrespecting me on his IG lives, there are a few of them on YouTube… I’m not the one who showed his penis, you did that yourself because you lack self respect. Please respect yourself before you demand what you don’t have. Take my tough love!❤️ — GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) May 22, 2022 On Monday morning, Colbert doubled down on his instigating by sharing a recording of an Instagram live between Emtee and his friends in which Emtee can be heard threatening Nota.

“You people that are watching this, tell your authority, or whatever the f*** yall call him, to stop talking about me." Emtee went on to add that he'd given Nota two strikes before offering a warning, “Strike number three you'll see, carry on." Nota then responded to the video by laughing off Emtee's threat.

