Emtee to appear on The Stay Inn
Jameson Connects: The Stay Inn has been entertaining Mzansi for the past three weeks; and this weekend promises to be another showcase filled with great music and laughter.
Smooth Session Saturday is headlined by “Roll Up” rapper Emtee, whose performance will stream live on the Jameson SA Youtube page at 17h00, Saturday 9 May.
On Sunday 10 May at 15:00, one of Mzansi’s favourite funnymen, award-winning actor and comedian, Schalk Bezuidenhout will join Glen Biderman-Pam on The Sunday Special. Viewers will get a hilarious peek into “life in lockdown” through comedy skits and sketches. Catch them on Jameson SA Instagram Live at 15h00.
On Sunday 10 May, entries close at 23:59 for Rap A Verse with Kwesta; hundreds of aspiring rappers have entered this challenge where the lucky winner will collaborate with the Rap King and go on a trip to the Jameson Distillery in Ireland.
“I need someone to work with me who is skilled, be able to flip a word, manipulate the language, be believable; and rap dope stuff” said Kwesta.
The winner will be announced at the end of May and if you’ve entered, be sure to check out Wildin Wednesdays hosted by Kwesta on Jameson Instagram Live, Wednesday 13 May at 17:00, where Kwesta talks through some of the entries.
Emtee's appearance on The Stay Inn also comes after the star released a new single, "Johustleburg".
https://music.apple.com/za/album/johustleburg/1512215767?i=1512215768 #Johustleburg
