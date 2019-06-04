Emtee. Picture: Supplied

Local rapper Emtee wants to exit his current deal with Ambitiouz Entertainment and started posting #FreeEmtee on Twitter along with saying that his supporters want him to prosper on Sunday.



This is not the first time he has voiced his displeasure with his label. Earlier this year the "Roll Up" rapper said he was working on a documentary but got blocked by his label.





He also voiced his annoyance regarding how his album DIY2 was marketed, claiming that there wasn't enough done to promote the album.





This time around the "Abantu" rapper has called on his fans to make #FreeEmtee happen, posting the hashtag along and a poll which at the time of writing has gained nearly 9 000 votes with 79% saying he must leave.

I know my supporters want me prosper #FreeEmtee — eMTee ™️ (@emteethehustla_) June 2, 2019

Tweeps were a tad confused by the hashtag and initially thought he was arrested, however, there were some that understood what he was trying to say.

#FreeEmtee you people must choose wisely ur Hashtags sometimes. Here l was think Emtee is arrested pic.twitter.com/dNE5IJ4g8X — Felix (@Felix_Naimu) June 3, 2019

#FreeEmtee @emteethehustla_ if you leave @Ambitiouz_Ent "Your house GONE, your whip GONE, your wrist GONE, your pages GONE, everything just GONE



I am behind the movement though #FreeEmtee — Drugs Inc (@atm_saudi) June 3, 2019

#FreeEmtee . The guy his a role model not puppet ... Some us of look after him pic.twitter.com/6CWEc9VxW3 — Black katt (@Blackkatt9) June 3, 2019

A-Reece is having a nice time because nobody tells him what to do. So if you leave @Ambitiouz_Ent you will do what makes you happy. #FreeEmtee — # (@NB_Dings) June 3, 2019



