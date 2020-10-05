Enhle Mbali hits back at trolls accusing her of making fun of Black Coffee’s ‘hand’

Actress and businesswoman Enhle Mbali hit back at trolls who accused her of making fun of her estranged husband Black Coffee’s injured hand. In a video clip posted on social media over the weekend, the “Isibaya” actress labelled fans’ “stupid, disgusting and insensitive” after her joke with a prosthetic hand went horribly wrong. While on the set of the upcoming TV production, “Blood Psalms”, Mbali shared a mini video clip of herself holding a prosthetic hand on social media. She is also heard saying that she was chilling with her new man. Blood psalm is gonna be amazing... this looks amazing. 💋🌸 🤗 pic.twitter.com/TAaeOeCiPI — #EssieApparel 🌺 (@enhlembali) October 2, 2020 The post was received with mixed reactions on Twitter, with many stating that the star was throwing shade at Black Coffee, whose hand was left paralysed following an accident over three decades ago.

While she received flak for alleged mocking Black Coffee’s injured hand, the star came out guns blazing, calling out those who made fun of Black Coffee’s injured hand.

She said:” I’m disgusted at what you guys did with the previous post.

“As much as Black Coffee and I are no longer together, he’s still the father of my children.

“You cannot do what you did with the had situation, it’s insensitive and outright stupid, stop it.

She continued: “As black people, it’s embarrassing how you constantly pull each other down. Stop.”

Watch the video below:

Some of you are truly disappointing. pic.twitter.com/4dnjiKLkGc — #EssieApparel 🌺 (@enhlembali) October 2, 2020

Meanwhile, while their divorce is still pending, the “Queen Sono” actress previously alleged she lost out on many TV gigs because Black Coffee did not approve of her shooting romantic scenes.

“I was under pressure from the respondent to not take up acting events as he would not accept me doing any romantic or intimate scenes.

“This demand by the respondent immediately caused many TV production companies and with numerous projects that I had been lined up for, to cancel or drop me from their lists of actresses,” read Mbali’s legal statement.

In addition, Mbali, who demanded over R4 million from her estranged husband, is reportedly requesting an additional R500 000 per annum for holidays.

The award-winning actress has demanded among other things R80 000 child maintenance for their two children, R30 000 monthly allowance, R17 000 for her beauty expenses, and her medical bills after she allegedly suffered depression due to the stress of their much-publicised divorce.