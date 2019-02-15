Enhle Mbali. Picture: Supplied

Actress and businesswoman Enhle Mbali Maphumulo launched ‘La Bello Beauty in South Africa ‘Hair for Heiresses’ on Valentine’s Day. The brand features ready to wear, luxury synthetic wigs created for the everyday woman who likes to switch up her style and stay in budget.

Fashionable and trendy, the London based brand allows women to feel empowered without compromising on style.

“When I saw this company I gravitated towards it as I remember when a Brazilian, Peruvian was too pricey for me and I had to look presentable, in the image I saw myself in. I wish companies like this were around. And that’s why I collaborated I bought shares in Labello. It’s hair for heirs of royalty,” says the Broken Vows star.

Maphumulo is also part of the new Johnnie Walker campaign that encourages South Africans to “move forward with optimism and celebrate every milestone reflective of real, inspiring stories”.

Chatting to her recently at the official #KeepWalkingSA launch, the star shared her amazing journey as an actress, fashion designer and an entrepreneur.

“I have big dreams for the women in Africa and often times we give up on ourselves. My dreams and goals are what keeps me getting up in the morning and walking towards my destination because I know it’s tangible, I’ve seen it, God is saying 'Sebenza gal',” said Maphumulo.

#KeepWalkingSA is here! We dedicate this movement to all those who dare to progress in pursuit of success. Those who have carved new paths and bravely took every step. We’ve made it this far, so let’s #KeepWalkingSA 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/v85IzS1ch2 — JohnnieWalkerSA (@JohnnieWalkerSA) February 14, 2019

The other local game changers featured in the campaign include 'The Daily Show' host Trevor Noah, Olympic champion Chad le Clos, award-winning cinematographer Motheo Moeng, jazz musician Siya Makuzeni and fine artist Nelson Makamo.

The star also revealed that she is going solo on her fashion designing pursuit. Maphumulo who studied fashion designing recently partnered with Quiteria & George in making one of Beyoncé’s dresses for the Global Citizen concert which took place in Mzansi just a few months ago.

“It’s something I’ve been working on, I think I’ve just needed the gusto and the confidence to move forth with it. Working with Quiteria & George on the Beyoncé outfit gave me the courage to pursue my life long dream.

At 17, Maphumulo designed KB Motsilanyane's Divas concert and after high school, she went to studying fashion designing.

The 31-year-old also worked with Gert-Johan Coetzee on her clothing line SE Preggoz, maternity wear that she launched in 2015.