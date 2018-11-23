DJ Euphonik. Picture: Instagram

This has been a breakthrough year for popular DJ, music producer and radio presenter Euphonik. Not only has he continued to expand his brand locally, but has also established a firmer footing on the global DJ circuit. Despite all the madness of his globe-trotting exploits, Euphonik - real name Themba Mbongeni Nkosi - has also advanced his well-publicised interests in property by completing a course in property development.

“In 2009, I was looking for ways to save and invest the money I was making in the music world,” he says of his interest in property.

“Of all the people I have asked about investment, the one consistent answer was to invest in property, property, property.

“So I started looking into property to see what it was all about, and that’s how I got started.

“I bought my first house in 2009, and I’ve been really passionate about it since.”

But property isn’t the only business interest Euphonik is pursuing. He and Black Coffee have acquired the licence to import the hugely popular Italian streetwear and luxury fashion label, Off-White.

“That’s happening in December. We’re going to start with a pop-up store in Johannesburg and then in 2019 roll out into stores.”

Co-owner of Debut, a clothing store in Braamfontein, Euphonik has always had an interest in fashion trends.

“If you’re into music, then you’re into fashion. The two go hand in hand,” he says.

Euphonik also plays alongside Black Coffee as part of their residency gig at Republic of 94 in Braamfontein on Sundays.

Next month he’ll add a second residency gig when he plays at the Radisson Red Hotel in Cape Town’s award-winning rooftop bar on Thursdays.

Euphonik will also be hosting Oh Ship between November 30 and December 2, alongside DJ Fresh before playing at shows in London, Greece and Portugal.



