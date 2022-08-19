Family and friends pay tribute at Kwaito legend Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala’s funeral

As family, friends and fans mourn the death of TKzee musical prodigy, Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala, his near and dear spoke of the calibre of person he was. Magesh’s funeral was held on August 19 at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, Johannesburg. The star died a few days earlier on August 15 from an epileptic seizure.

Leading the proceedings was Victor Ramatisile, with Orlando Pirates Football Club choir sing before Magesh’s body was brought into the church. The emotional moment was captured with his most popular song “Shibobo/ The Final Countdown”. Taking to the podium TKzee group members and old school friends of Magesh, Pastor Kabelo Mabalane and Zwai Bala who paid their respects to their late “brother”. Mabalane spoke of how meeting Magesh changed his life.

“I wailed like a little child this week in my wife’s arms. It actually dawned on me, and I said to her, ‘Sweetheart, I am sitting in front of you today because I met this man’. “My life was impacted, the direction of my life changed and it was never ever to be the same again after I met Tokollo,” said Mabalane. Following him was Bala, who, instead of giving a speech, gave attendees an astounding performance of Frank Sinatra’s hit song, “My Way” as part of his tribute to Magesh.

Later the “Fiasco” hitmaker’s close friend, Linda Gcwensa’s tribute spoke of how selfless, charming and generous he was. “Tokollo, you were inspirational, talented, full of fun, loved to smile and we always had lots to laugh about. I will forever be grateful to you for allowing me to express myself to design and direct all your body of work. “This was a great feat for me and will remain in my memory for a long time. And I know that one day it will keep your memory alive and I will cherish this forever,” said Gcwensa.

On behalf of the family, his sister, Kutloano Tshabalala said standing at his funeral was surreal. “How do you describe a man who was just out of this world, a full-on character, crazy, unpredictable. You can’t describe Tokollo, you had to experience him. “Tokollo took his job as a brother very seriously. He was always there for us no matter the situation, no matter how many times we fought, because he had a way of annoying you, but will be the first one to try and make up with you.

“Everything about him was just weird and exciting, but also comforting. Even if you were going through a bad time, he had a way of pulling you out of that...Standing in front of you knowing that my ‘shield’ isn’t going to be here, my own piece of amour, is daunting, but I know that he’s always with me. “I love you, we love you, and I miss you,” she ended. On behalf of the “Dlala Mapantsula“ hitmaker’s parents, a special tribute was read out by Orlando Pirates administrator Floyd Mbele.

“Tokollo’s passing caused the family to pause and seek answers to many things that we do not seek answers for in our everyday life. “One of Tokollo’s weapons in life was his charm and his humour. He would enter the house and ask him mom, ‘Are you happy to see me?’ then proceed to sing ‘You better treat me right or you’ll never see me’. “He was the only child that called his mother by her first name, always in song and happiness...They shared cooking recipes and made and tried sauces together.