Fans console Minnie Dlamini-Jones after loss of loved one

The multi-talented Minnie Dlamini-Jones took to Twitter to announce the passing of yet another loved one. Taking to her Twitter page on Monday, Minnie shared that someone close to her passed away and that she is tired of losing people she loves. In the tweet, she said: "Someone I love and have known my whole life passed away this morning. My heart is really in pain I'm tired of losing people I love".

Someone I love and have known my whole life passed away this morning. My heart is really in pain 💔 I'm tired of losing people I love... — Minnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) April 20, 2020

At this point, the person or cause of death is unknown, but that did not stop Minnie's fans from offering their condolences. Within a few minutes, her mentions were filled with positive messages and empathy from the masses.

Her fans poured out their heartfelt wishes to the star on her loss.

Here's what they had to say:

In September last year, Minnie lost her brother, Khosini who suffered from a brain aneurysm. She paid tribute to him at last month's DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards, which she hosted. She has also been very open about her struggles in overcoming his death, sharing that the lockdown had forced her to deal with her loss.