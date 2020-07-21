Fans pay tribute to the late actor Allen Booi

It has been a difficult month for the entertainment industry, thanks to the death of four icons of stage and screen - Mary Twala, Elize Cawood, casting director and agent to the stars, Moonyeenn Lee and now legendary actor, Allen Booi, have all passed on. Fans and followers of veteran actor Allen Booi took to Twitter to share their condolences with the late actor’s family and friends. Booi died at his Johannesburg home on July 20. His cause of death is unknown at this stage. The news of his passing was confirmed by his former managing company, Trinity Management. “It’s of great sadness to announce that Actor Allen Booi passed on this morning at his JHB house. His family will issue statement and further information #RIPAllenBooi.“

Booi’s family is still to issue a statement.

A household name, Booi was popular for his various TV roles over the past two decades. He acted in local productions that included Tsha Tsha where he played the character Mike, other shows he acted in included Soul City, Backstag, Generations, Muvhango, Zero Tolerance, Mponeng,After Nine“, Isidingo, Mfo Kamkhize, Mongezi, Sdididi, Odessa, Phindi, 14th Floor, Getting it Right, Timber, Inxhaki Ka Sam and Ubambo Lwami.

Industry giants like actor John Kani passed his sentiments and said: “What a gentle man. RIP my brother.”

Rami Chuene also reacted to the news of Booi’s death and said “Bathong“ with several broken hearts emojis.

Here are more tributes from his fans:

I Used to work with his daughter not only were you a great actor but you were a loving dedicated present father my condolences to the Booi family — Ms Boko (@Misss_Boko) July 20, 2020