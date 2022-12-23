Fans sing Rachel Kolisi’s praises for celebrating brother-in-law’s initiation

Rachel Kolisi had followers swoon over her post in traditional Xhosa attire and celebrating the initiation of Siya Kolisi’s brother.
Rachel and Siya adopted Siya’s half-siblings: Liyema and his sister Liphelo after their mother died in 2009.
The siblings, who have become like the children of the Kolisi couple, have lived with them since 2014. The couple also has two biological children together.
Rachel posted an image of the family alongside Liyema after he returned from initiation and won over the heart of Mzansi once again with her passion for expressing the traditional aspects of her husband’s culture.
She captioned the picture: “Halala!!!! Yabuya indodana, sho ta Yema! ” (meaning Liyema has now become a man and returned from the bush/initiation)
‘Expecting twins?’ Fans come hard and fast with the jokes after Rachel Kolisi posts bedroom selfie with Siya
So, about those twins? Siya Kolisi tells wife Rachel she’s hot and sexy amid pregnancy rumours
LOOK: Springbok captain Siya Kolisi starstruck by Neymar rendezvous in Paris
LOOK: Too oulik! Rachel Kolisi makes fun of hubby Siya’s ‘cauliflower ears’
Instagram followers loved her post and celebrated with the family.
nande_njisane wrote: “How sisi mani you are a beautiful human being😍😍😍😍.”
gee_you89 wrote: “Love this for our brother, he married wrll🙌”
siyakhumalo05 wrote: “❤️❤️ love how MaRashRash embraced her inlaws culture.”
zinzialake wrote: “Rachel, We Love you!!!!!! ❤️❤️”
naledinkopane wrote: “Pls, we love you Makoti 🔥♥️”
mamcharmy wrote: “He MaRachy lizibazana...halala”
The family, all dressed in tradional gear of white, red and black, posed alongside Liyema.