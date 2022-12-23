Fans sing Rachel Kolisi’s praises for celebrating brother-in-law’s initiation

Rachel and Siya adopted Siya’s half-siblings: Liyema and his sister Liphelo after their mother died in 2009.

Rachel Kolisi had followers swoon over her post in traditional Xhosa attire and celebrating the initiation of Siya Kolisi’s brother.

The siblings, who have become like the children of the Kolisi couple, have lived with them since 2014. The couple also has two biological children together.

Rachel posted an image of the family alongside Liyema after he returned from initiation and won over the heart of Mzansi once again with her passion for expressing the traditional aspects of her husband’s culture.

She captioned the picture: “Halala!!!! Yabuya indodana, sho ta Yema! ” (meaning Liyema has now become a man and returned from the bush/initiation)