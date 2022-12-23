Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, December 23, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Fans sing Rachel Kolisi’s praises for celebrating brother-in-law’s initiation

Rachel and Siya Kolisi. Picture: Instagram

Rachel and Siya Kolisi. Picture: Instagram

Published 2h ago

Share

Rachel Kolisi had followers swoon over her post in traditional Xhosa attire and celebrating the initiation of Siya Kolisi’s brother.

Rachel and Siya adopted Siya’s half-siblings: Liyema and his sister Liphelo after their mother died in 2009.

Story continues below Advertisement

The siblings, who have become like the children of the Kolisi couple, have lived with them since 2014. The couple also has two biological children together.

Rachel posted an image of the family alongside Liyema after he returned from initiation and won over the heart of Mzansi once again with her passion for expressing the traditional aspects of her husband’s culture.

She captioned the picture: “Halala!!!! Yabuya indodana, sho ta Yema! ” (meaning Liyema has now become a man and returned from the bush/initiation)

More on this

Instagram followers loved her post and celebrated with the family.

nande_njisane wrote: “How sisi mani you are a beautiful human being😍😍😍😍.”

gee_you89 wrote: “Love this for our brother, he married wrll🙌”

Story continues below Advertisement

siyakhumalo05 wrote: “❤️❤️ love how MaRashRash embraced her inlaws culture.”

zinzialake wrote: “Rachel, We Love you!!!!!! ❤️❤️”

naledinkopane wrote: “Pls, we love you Makoti 🔥♥️”

Story continues below Advertisement

mamcharmy wrote: “He MaRachy lizibazana...halala”

The family, all dressed in tradional gear of white, red and black, posed alongside Liyema.

Related Topics:

InstagramCape TownSiya KolisiMarriage2022Culture and Tradition

Share