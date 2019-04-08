Sjava and Lady Zamar. Picture: Twitter

Fans of African trap star Sjava, are waiting in high anticipation for his latest single, which is dropping on Wednesday. The BET award winner made the announcement after Lady Zamar, real name Yamikani Banda, spilled some tea over the weekend when she revealed that she and Sjava recently ended their 2-year secret affair.

Taking to Twitter the "Collide" hitmaker shocked Mzansi when she tweeted: “Yeah we dated from June 2017 and ended things in March 2019... That’s all so y’all can stop with the questions..”

This came after the Ngempela hitmaker posted snaps of the couple, looking cosy, with a heart emoji as the caption.

Hours later Sjava announced that he’s dropping new music this week.

"New single dropping Wednesday," he tweeted.

That's music to his fans ears who took to Twitter, with many celebrating the new track already, while some started suggesting the song title.

Name of the song: Intombi yama dreads bafwethu!!😂 pic.twitter.com/oFDPqQsSZJ — Sfiso Ntombela (@SfisoL1) April 7, 2019

Sjava ft Lady Zamar - Love lives here 😍 — Sean (@xoularh) April 7, 2019

Thina Sobabili ft Lady Zamar😋 pic.twitter.com/5MwFiEoFyX — SimCard (@CmphiweNtuli_) April 7, 2019

🙊🙊🙊🙊 can't wait for this one, pic.twitter.com/9prbPkVHc2 — Service Manaso (@Service32351934) April 7, 2019

Can It Be Wednesday Already💯😭😭😭⚠ pic.twitter.com/a4efxz1oo3 — ɧٳɛҠʑą Ćơơٳ_ɖąɯɠ bٳıtʑ🌻💯 (@hl3kza) April 7, 2019

Or is it another celebrity PR stunt? We just have to wait and see.