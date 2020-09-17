Fans upset with Cassper Nyovest for taking his newborn to the beach

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

New dad, Cassper Nyovest took to Twitter to let his fans know that he is currently in Durban filming a music video for his “Bonginkosi” from his newly released album, “Any Minute Now“. In the tweet the “Friday Night” rapper said: “Shooting #BongiNkosi in Durban today with the legendary Zola 7. I got my son with me down here at the beach. “I have sooo much to be grateful for. My album charting in 8 countries. People are loving it. I feel soo blessed,” he wrote. Shooting #BongiNkosi in Durban today with the legendary Zola 7. I got my son with me down here at the beach. I have sooo much to be grateful for. My album charting in 8 countries. Peolle are loving it. I feel soo blessed. — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) September 17, 2020 Fans didn’t mind that Cassper was filming - but they were shocked that he would take his new born baby with him. According to certain traditions, a newborn baby should remain indoors until a prayer is conducted days later.

Cassper and his partner Thobeka Majozi welcomed their son, Khotso, (named after Cassper’s brother) on Sunday, September 13 and social media police were not impressed with Cassper letting his less than a week old baby travel to the beach.

One Twitter user said: “I hardly ever criticize people especially with matters that doesn't concern me mara isn't it a bit unsafe for a newborn to be at the beach during this pandemic?”.

I hardly ever criticize people especially with matters that doesn't concern me mara isn't it a bit unsafe for a new born to be at the beach during this pandemic? — Hlatse Boy (@Sekoro5) September 17, 2020

Another said: “tjoooooh... but anyways I guess people's cultural beliefs differ, its abomination to allow such a young child to leave the house... but keh we don't do things differently... soyakubongisa”.

🤔🤔🤔 tjoooooh... but anyways I guess people's cultural beliefs differ, its abomination to allow such a young child to leave the house... but keh we don't do things differently... soyakubongisa — GAMEVILLE CHICKEN SUPPLIERS (@BlessingNkuna) September 17, 2020

While Boitumelo Luthando said, “I wish people could understand that people carry things we can never understand and babies are vulnerable to these spirits. I'm happy for you though”.

Cassper quickly got on top of the situation and let them know that the baby isn’t exactly on the beach, but rather in a house near the beach.

“We have a house just by the beach. The kid is indoors. Don't start a lie. Kana lona di social worker tsa di tsibinkie!!! Kea le itsi!!!,” he said.

We have a house just by the beach. The kid is indoors. Don't start a lie. Kana lona di social worker tsa di tsibinkie!!! Kea le itsi!!! — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) September 17, 2020

If you not happy for me, unfollow me now! The next few days/months/years ima be flexing with my family hard!!!! I'm proud to be a first time DAD. Yall think i won't flex cause im humble? I worked way too hard 4 me not to tell you how I have my whole family in a crib by the beach! https://t.co/mRZ99MkXIp — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) September 17, 2020

Cassper’s latest album was a tribute to his son and the cover of his album is the ultrasound scan of his baby.