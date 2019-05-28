DJ Sbu. Picture: Instagram

The level of savagery on the streets of Twitter is on another level. DJ Sbu Leope shared a motivational message but tweeps soon picked holes in it and pulled receipts on the musician and entrepreneur. Sbu on Sunday tweeted: “Pay the price now. So you can pay any price in the future".

While many liked and reposted his tweet, some took it upon themselves to remind the local muso that he must still pay what he allegedly owes Zahara, urging him to "practice what he preaches".

"Is Zahara being paid now or in the future?" one fan asked.

Is Zahara being paid now or in the future? — Eat The Babies (@SibaManyadu) May 27, 2019

Have you paid zahara chief? — #CollegeDropout'18 (@Sxmukele) May 28, 2019

Practice what you preach. — Flawed♑👑 (@Xyntle_) May 28, 2019

Does it mean that you are paying Zahara now or in the future 🤔??? pic.twitter.com/WzzTL8dr1H — S.Titus ❤😜 (@DSannah) May 27, 2019

When Zahara Sees this tweet pic.twitter.com/dsDYjKnAhj — __Carnage97 (@foreverThebe) May 27, 2019

If you follow local celebrity news, then you may have heard Zahara's recent allegations against TS Records executives TK Nciza and Sbu Leope, alleging that she was underpaid for her performances, sales records, and royalties while she was signed under the label.

Sbu's post unleashed another wave of comments, when he on Monday shared a video where is seen taking flyers from the distributor and offered the man R200.

"Motivating and encouraging every hustler I come across is the story of my life. From now on I will start posting my daily random acts of kindness. Do join me and use this hashtag --> #RandomActsOfKindness," he shared.

Shots were fired:

Can Zahara also get paid please!!😎 — Drimo (@Dukon15) May 27, 2019

Bathong phasela ya Zahara e tla neng? pic.twitter.com/yOIr5YGIYd — 🇿🇦Shockstar🏳️‍🌈 (@_reshoketswe) May 27, 2019

Chatting to IOL Entertainment about her claims , Zahara, who left TS Records in 2016, said one of the things that spurred her to take this bold move was because she doesn’t want to become like some of her peers in the entertainment industry and become another statistic.

"I don’t want to be like other artists who don’t want to tell the truth. Some of my peers are suffering from depression, some have thrown themselves into drug abuse, others into the arms of men simply because they are afraid of admitting that they have no money, because the record labels are not paying us," she said at the time.