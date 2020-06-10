Felicia Mabuza-Suttle mourns the death of her sister

Felicia Mabuza-Suttle is mourning the death of her baby sister, Thandi Mabuza.

The veteran TV presenter made the announcement on Twitter. She did not say how her sister died but said that hours before receiving the sad news, she was restless and would not stop listening to gospel hymn, "Amazing Grace".

“Last night I couldn't sleep. For some reason 'Amazing Grace' was playing over and over in my head. I woke up to the saddest news that my little sister, Thandi Mabuza, passed on”.

“It can't be true. From age four, I was a mother to Thandi and Pam, after the death of our father and mother,” she said.

Felicia reminisced about the good times they shared and how their sisterhood was one of a kind. She remembered specifically how Thandi was always at her side growing up.