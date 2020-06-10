Felicia Mabuza-Suttle mourns the death of her sister
Felicia Mabuza-Suttle is mourning the death of her baby sister, Thandi Mabuza.
The veteran TV presenter made the announcement on Twitter. She did not say how her sister died but said that hours before receiving the sad news, she was restless and would not stop listening to gospel hymn, "Amazing Grace".
“Last night I couldn't sleep. For some reason 'Amazing Grace' was playing over and over in my head. I woke up to the saddest news that my little sister, Thandi Mabuza, passed on”.
“It can't be true. From age four, I was a mother to Thandi and Pam, after the death of our father and mother,” she said.
Felicia reminisced about the good times they shared and how their sisterhood was one of a kind. She remembered specifically how Thandi was always at her side growing up.
“Remembering my little sister Thandi Mabuza. She was always by my side growing up,” she said.
Simphiwe Dana, Melanie Bala and Rami Chuene were among the people that shared messages of condolences for Felicia.
Remembering my little sister #ThandiMabuza. She was always by my side growing up. Pic in 1974, Thandi on my left, joined by students from my dance academy, when I left to study in US.— Felicia Mabuza-Suttle (@Feliciamabuza) June 9, 2020
She was again by my side, on the right, when I was honored in 2018 by @EmpowaworxEvent. #RIP pic.twitter.com/ukC9nk8AAZ
Love and light to you Mama and your family through this difficult time ❤️🙏🏾— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) June 9, 2020