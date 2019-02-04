Felix Hlophe. Picture: Instagram

Durban comedian and radio presenter Felix Hlophe has denied that a picture of a man in the nude on a balcony was him after it started circulating on Facebook. Taking to his Facebook page, Hlophe posted a picture of the alleged nude picture with a highly visible arm tattoo along with a video to show he doesn't have tattoos.

He also captioned the post, "Mina ngazalwa ngakhulela futhi eMlazi. Angikaze ngibe inyoni. Ngeke ungibambe offside ngenza izinto ezinobunyoni. Lebhari eningifanisa nayo eya oorkant . Mina ngimdala kakhulu nges-Outtie" which roughly translates to him saying that the man in the picture is not him and that he is too "hood" to be caught in such a jeopardising situation.

The alleged nude picture. Picture: Facebook

Felix Hlophe. Video: Facebook

Hlophe also tied the knot last year with Tracey Smith with the couple also welcoming their son, Amile Hlophe, in the same year.

The identity of the man in the picture is still unknown.