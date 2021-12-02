Ferguson Films wishes SK Khoza well after firing him

Just days after firing him, Ferguson Films have wished SK Khoza well on his future endeavours. The actor’s contract on “The Queen” was terminated with immediate effect last month.

“Mzansi Magic confirms that we have been informed by Ferguson Films that SK Khoza will no longer form part of the cast on ‘The Queen’,” said channel director for Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, Nomsa Philiso. Now in a post shared on the Ferguson Films Facebook page recently, the production company praised SK for his hard work and wished him the best in his future endeavours. “We would like to wish Sthembiso ‘SK’ Khoza all the best for the future as he exits #TheQueenMzansi.

“You have been a hardworking individual from the day you walked onto our set. “We have no doubt that you will carry on winning and working harder! Until next time!” read the post. While Ferguson Films have not revealed the reason behind his sudden axing, last month City Press reported that it was due to him allegedly assaulting his ex-fiancée Ayanda “Mandy” Hlongwane.

According to the paper, Mandy allegedly opened a case of assault at the Fourways police station for his intent to cause grievous bodily harm which led to his arrest and him later being released on R1000 bail. This is not the first time SK has been booted off the show due to negative publicity. In 2019, SK abruptly left “The Queen”. According to reports, he was let go because his personal life would follow him to work.