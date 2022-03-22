Focalistic, Major League DJz & Makhadzi fly SA flag high with Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards nods

Focalistic, Major League and Makhadzi have been nominated in the category Favourite African Star at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.
The trio are joined by Nigerian superstar singer Tems and South African coach Pitso Mosimane, who coaches Egyptian giants Al Ahly.
“The slimiest, surprisiest award show is back! Here to present your #KCA nominees for Fave African Star is @LeraiRakoditsoe. Your nominees for Favourite African Star: @FOCALISTIC, @MAJORLEAGUEDJZ, @MakhadziSA, @TheRealPitso, and @temsbaby.
✅ Vote at https://t.co/I4EG08JKCm https://t.co/HMgltMknQE“
Focalistic has been having a career year in 2022 as he continues to ride the momentum of his global hit with Davido, “Champion Sound”.
Pitori Maradona, as he’s known to his fans, has been touring the world and spreading the amapiano movement as much as anyone else in the genre this year.
“Nominated as @Nickelodeon Favorite African star 🏆🚀🙏🏾 Squad Sa Maradona, Lets bring this one home ⭐️ KIDS CHOICE AWARDS 🌙 Please vote now on: https://t.co/TNOFY4xCPT ❤️🌎🗳 https://t.co/9M1aStZMKk”
This boosts South Africa’s growing stature on the global music scene, with the likes of Focalistic, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small leading the charge.
Just last year, Focalistic was nominated at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) under best African act alongside Nigerian powerhouses Wizkid and Tems, as well as Ghanaian musician Amaarae and Diamond Platnumz from Tanzania.
This came just a year after South Africa’s “Jerusalema” star, Master KG, won the award.
Major League DJz, who recently signed a global recording deal with Atlantic Records, have also been taking the genre to new heights with their virtual Balcony Sessions events and their recent trailblazing move into music NFTs (non-fungible tokens).
The awards will be broadcast on NickToons (DStv Channel 308) at 2.30pm on April 13 and on Nickelodeon (DStv channel 305) at 4.50pm the same day.