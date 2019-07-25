Born in Kampala, Uganda, his theatrical career earned him numerous award nominations. Picture: Instagram

The South African acting fraternity is still reeling after the death of veteran actor Danny Keogh at age 71. Known for his stellar performances in "Known Gods" and Clint Eastwood's "Invictus", the cause of the actor's death is still unknown. Keogh, who was previously married to actress Michele Burgers, was the father of actor Tyrone Keogh.

Born in Kampala, Uganda, his theatrical career earned him numerous award nominations, according to imdb.com. He made his screen debut in 1977 and since then had an extensive career spanning over three decades.

After announcing his father's death, Tyrone posted a loving tribute on Instagram on Wednesday.

Friends and family soon started posting their own tributes on social media.

I am so sad to hear about Danny Keogh’s passing last night. He co- wrote the play the Native who Caused all the Trouble. A great actor and an incredible human being. RIP — JohnKani (@JohnKani2) July 24, 2019

Danny Keough RIP Boet — Radium Beerhall (@JazzedUpRadium) July 24, 2019

So sorry to read about the passing of Danny Keough. A mensch and a wonderful actor. — Suanne Braun (@SuanneBraun) July 24, 2019



