Friends and family to honour gospel singer Deborah Fraser at memorial today

Fans, friends and family of Dr Deborah Fraser will celebrate and honour the life of the gospel icon at a memorial service, set to take place at 1pm today. Speaking on behalf of the family, Nontando Mafisa confirmed that the memorial service would be held at the House of Treasures Ministries Rispark, Swartkoppies Road, Rispark, Joburg South.

Fraser died on Sunday, May 15, after a short illness. She was 56. The family of the gospel star confirmed her death in a Facebook statement. “It is with deep sadness to inform you of the passing of our beloved mother, sister, aunt and friend, and gospel musician, Dr Deborah Fraser, following a short illness. She passed today (Sunday, May 15) after midday, in the presence of her family and friends,” read the statement.

The family also requested privacy as they try to “process and deal” with their loss In April, a video of Fraser in a wheelchair started circulating on social media, raising concerns for the star’s health, but she later confirmed that she was recovering. Fraser explained that she had been invited to perform in Limpopo, which was where the video was taken.

“I was singing in Limpopo, I decided to go and perform because they had booked us a long time before,” explained Fraser. “I then asked them to not distribute the videos, but they did not honour that request. Some of them said I was pretending to be sick – how can I play with sickness when I’m a grown woman? “My voice has no problem, but I am asking for prayers for me to not be in this condition for too long,” she told IOL Lifestyle sister publication Isolezwe.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media from fans and industry colleagues including Chicco Twala, Winnie Mashaba, Big Zulu, and Nomcebo Zokode. In an interview with Newzroom Afrika’s Ayanda Nyathi on Monday, Twala described Fraser’s death as a great loss to the industry. “Her life was the greatest gift given to the family and the industry as a whole. We’ve lost an icon. We've lost the best musician who has really made us proud,” said Twala.

