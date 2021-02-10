Gail and Kabelo Mabalane celebrate 8 years of happy marriage

Gail Mabalane paid a sweet tribute to her Kwaito legend husband, Kabelo “Bouga Luv” Mabalane, on the couple’s eighth wedding anniversary. The “Blood & Water” star posted a picture of her and hubby in matching shweshwe outfits on their wedding day eight year ago. In her post, the actress wished her “bestest friend” a happy anniversary and toasted to 80 more years together. “8 years ago I married my bestest friend. 🥰 I’m so blessed that I get to do life with you @kabelomabalane🥂to the next 80! ❤️ #LookAtGod 🙌🏾 #IStillDo 🤗” She finished the tribute by revealing that her daughter, Zoe, who is turn six in March, wanted to know why she was not invited to her parents’ wedding.

“Ps. Note Zoe wanting to know why she wasn’t invited to our wedding. 😅🙈”

The former TKZee member also took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to his wife.

He posted a picture of the couple, captioning it: “Happy anniversary my baby @gail_mabalane 😊 8 years ago today we began our incredible adventure. Our best days are ahead of us for sure.”

Industry friends and fans congratulated the Mabalanes on their special day, wishing them more blessings in their journey as a married couple.

“Happy anniversary Sis ❤️❤️❤️,” wrote former “Jam Alley” presenter, Pastor Pushie Watson.

“Happy anniversary my faves❤️❤️❤️ Sending you lots of love! Blessings upon blessings 😍😍😍,” said radio and television host, Mapaseka Mokwele.

“Happy Anniversary G & K 💝💝💝,” said Metro FM news anchor, Mel Bala.

“Happy anniversary...be blessed with many more years of health and wealth,” added actor and TV host, Aaron Moloisi.

“Wow time flies. Congrats to you guys! May you have another 80… mara tlebe le tsofetse yong! (but you guys will be too old) 😂❤️,” wrote actor Tumisho Masha.

The pair, who got married in 2013, have two children: Zoe and Khumo, 3.

Speaking to Azania Mosaka, on 702, Mabalane said she was happy that his husband was a man of God when they first met.

"One of the biggest things I was attracted to was that I didn't have to drag him to church because it was a big issue for me," she told Mosaka.

In 2019, the “Pantsula 4 Life” hitmaker was ordained as a pastor at Rhema Bible Church, in Randburg.