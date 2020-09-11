Gail Mabalane joins hubby Kabelo on hope run to raise R600m for the needy

South African actress Gail Mabalane is joining her husband Kwaito legend Kabelo ‘Bouga Luv’ Mabalane on his mission to help raise R600 million to feed 10 000 children for one year. This week, Bouga Luv, together with his fellow comrades marathon runner Peteni Khuzwayo, started their 600 km journey of 600 km steps of hope, running from Johannesburg to Durban. Mabalane and Khuzwayo started running on Monday and will be on the road for 17-days, averaging a speed of about 35-kilometres per day. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the “Blood & Water” actress shared the exciting news with her 1,1 million followers. In a video clip, Mabalane talks about the challenges that Covid-19 has imposed on the country’s already strained economy.

She spoke about the struggles that children of the unemployed South Africans face every day, with thousands of them going to bed on empty stomachs.

She announced that on Sunday that she will join hubby for a 10km solidarity run.

She also revealed that she will pledge R5 000 towards the initiative.

Taking to Instagram she wrote, also challenging media moguls Basetsana Kumalo and Connie Ferguson and musician Danny K to donate towards the initiative.

“Hope With Every Step. On Sunday, I’m joining @kabelomabalane @petenikuzwayo @wemovethenation for a 10km solidarity run. They are running from JHB - DBN, in the hopes of raising R6million to help feed 10 000 children for a year via JAM (Joint Aid Management).

"With this, I’d like to pledge R5 000 towards this incredible initiative...and wish to challenge my big sisters & inspirations @connie_ferguson @basetsanakumalo and also @dannykj23 to pledge and donate towards my leg of the run on Sunday. 🙏🏾

I also want to challenge every corporate, and individual who is in a position to help. 🙏🏾. Please go to www.hopewitheverystep.com to donate. ❤️🙏🏾"

In no time former Miss SA and television producer Kumalo accepted the challenge and matched Mabalane’s pledge.

She also challenged others including her sister businesswoman, Johanna Mukoki, and CEO of The Bar Group, Legend Manqele.

She wrote:” Challenge accepted, donated and matched your pledge @gail_mabalane....challenging @savitambuli @pelemkha @johannamukoki @real_patience @drpashy @legendmanqele @nyeletimakhubele @mpho_tfv.”

Bouga Luv has completed over 175 km on day five of the marathon. He posted a video earlier stating that he just went past in Frankfort in Free State.

The star detailed the challenges he has encountered thus far, but none of that seems to deter him, he is determined to finish the race.

To contribute click here. For updates follow Mabalane’s journey on Instagram.