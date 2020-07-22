’Get to know your TV news anchors’: Shahan Ramkissoon

eNCA’s news anchor, Shahan Ramkissoon has been a popular face on TV over the recent months. He recently recovered from Covid-19 and his decision to share updates with the public, endeared him to many. “The Lead” anchor said he got into journalism because he knew it would empower him to hold people accountable, especially to the Constitution. “When I was 14, my school withheld report cards of pupils who couldn't afford to pay fees. They also didn't allow them to go on excursions. “I found this to be outrageous and wanted to do something about it, so I wrote about it in the Young Daily News.

“The education department intervened, and the school principal was reprimanded, and action was taken.

“It was then I realized the power of journalism,” Ramkissoon said.

Ramkissoon’s journey as a news journalist began in newspapers, he then got into radio while at university and eventually TV.

“This isn't about fame or recognition for me, it's about journalistic passion and integrity.

“I started as a field reporter at eNews in 2007. I worked in PE and then moved to Johannesburg, where I covered general news and, eventually, politics. I left in 2013 to work abroad.

“I was a correspondent and anchor between New York and London until 2016. I returned home to eNCA, and the rest is still unfolding,” he said.

Ramkissoon said he loves sharing the countries and world's top stories to millions of people.

“I have great respect for every viewer and I go out of my way to ensure every story is relevant to those who watch my show,” he said.

Before each show Ramkissoon and his team go through rigorous preparation.

“Every single day I drive the news agenda for my show, together with the team.

“I get in pretty early to prepare my rundown and write everything, according to my style, which is truth-based and pretty cheeky.

“I'm in constant contact with the editorial team to debate guests and stories. A lot of hard work goes into making sure our viewers get the right information, quickly,” he said.

Ramkissoon said although he has become a household name, it’s still about journalism.

“I get really shy when people come up to me in public, but I'm always polite. After all, people are supporting my work by watching my show, and I'm eternally thankful.

“Amid the so-called fame, again, this is about journalism, not popularity,” he said.

Once the cameras and mics are off, Ramkissoon turns on the music and winds down.

“I love music, and I love dancing, even though I'm not sure I actually do the gwara gwara perfectly yet. Prince Kaybee, Dj Maphorisa, Busiswa, and Mafikizolo are just some of the artists on my playlist. I wake up to music and sleep to music,” he said.