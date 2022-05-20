Gigi Lamayne features Big Zulu and Makhadzi on new album

Having returned to the spotlight over the past month or so through some headline-grabbing social media antics, Gigi Lamayne is turning her focus to music with the release of her latest album, "Set In Stone". The new album, which she's been teasing for several weeks now, features the likes of musical heavyweights Big Zulu, Makhadzi, Busiswa, Kid X and Phantom Steeze.

“It’s out ! Set In Stone is out ! electromodeza.lnk.to/SetinStoneAr”, shared Gigi on her Twitter. It’s out ! Set In Stone is out ! https://t.co/mrB5a9SpIX pic.twitter.com/tNlhIxP0cB — #AlbumOutFriday ! (@Gigi_Lamayne) May 20, 2022 Last week, the Fufa hitmaker announced that she was one of the new African ambassadors for Fenty Beauty and Skin, billionaire musician and entrepreneur Rihanna’s beauty and skincare range, after the pop sensation announced that it would be launching in eight African countries by the end of May. “Guess who’s Part of the Fenty Family ???? Excitement !! Rihannas @fentybeauty @fentyskin are coming to Africa so South Africa -I’m your pilot! Official launch on May 27. #BlackGirlMagic 🇿🇦,” Gigi announced through a WhatsApp broadcast message.