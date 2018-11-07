Gigi Lamayne. Picture: Instagram

Gigi Lamayne has taken to social media to thank fans for their support following her short hospital stay. It is alleged that the rapper, who has been candid about her depression struggles in the past, attempted suicide.

Fans we left reeling over the weekend after the of the "Celebrate My Life" hitmaker tweeted her birth date and a death date, which read: "7 July 1994 - 3 November 2018" and "The end".

The now-deleted posts were widely shared on social media, prompting rumours that the 24-year-old star may have attempted suicide.

People are worried about Gigi Lamayne after she tweeted and deleted the following: pic.twitter.com/NAGA3OU4As — Ashley Banks (@Kay_Tatyana) November 3, 2018

A screengrab of the post which contained a picture of Lamayne hand with the text "depression don't win" scribbled on her palm was widely shared on social media.

Hey my Sistar,

Th Tatoo, in ur forearm,

Do u know its meaning pic.twitter.com/ExW8FbAI75 — River Of Stars ✨🔭 (@_Babazile) November 5, 2018

Lamayne took to Twitter on Wednesday to let fans know "she's home" and ready to work on herself. She also expressed her gratitude for all the support she's received, adding that "you made me strong".

Home safe ❤️Thank you to every single one of my friends, industry mates and supporters. I’m sorry to you all. Clearly I’m alive to tell my best story yet. I LOVE YOU for loving me at this time of weakness. You made me strong. Now I work on myself. Now I love myself. pic.twitter.com/8mFhHcskHI — #VI #Twinkle #Iphupho #GigiGang (@Gigi_Lamayne) November 6, 2018

* If you are feeling suicidal, contact the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) between 8am and 8pm Monday to Sunday on 011 234 4837.

For a suicide-related emergency, contact Sadag on 0800 567 567 or the 24-hour helpline 0800 12 13 14. helpline 0800 12 13 14.