'Good Night Fridays Comedy Show' raises R43K with plans for more shows

The V&A Waterfront is bringing you its second live-streamed Good Night Fridays’ performance – and this time four of South Africa’s comedy heavy weights intend to get the country laughing with them.

The irrepressible Kurt Schoonraad will host the comedy show alongside his equally funny fellow comedians, Stuart Taylor; Mel Jones; and Rob van Vuuren.

The "team" are all regulars at the Cape Town Comedy Club in the V&A Waterfront.

To keep the audience and each other entertained, Kurt, Stuart, Mel and Rob will present a game-show, with each comedian assigning the others tasks to perform live, while they engage in humorous banter and cheer each other on.

At the end of the show, a "Lockdown" comedian champion will be announced.