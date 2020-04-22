'Good Night Fridays Comedy Show' raises R43K with plans for more shows
The V&A Waterfront is bringing you its second live-streamed Good Night Fridays’ performance – and this time four of South Africa’s comedy heavy weights intend to get the country laughing with them.
The irrepressible Kurt Schoonraad will host the comedy show alongside his equally funny fellow comedians, Stuart Taylor; Mel Jones; and Rob van Vuuren.
The "team" are all regulars at the Cape Town Comedy Club in the V&A Waterfront.
To keep the audience and each other entertained, Kurt, Stuart, Mel and Rob will present a game-show, with each comedian assigning the others tasks to perform live, while they engage in humorous banter and cheer each other on.
At the end of the show, a "Lockdown" comedian champion will be announced.
On Friday, April 24 simply connect to Facebook or YouTube 7pm and 8.30pm.
The show is free however you are encouraged to make a donation - all funds raised will go towards The Justice Desk, a non-profit human rights organisation fighting to equip the vulnerable in their fight for justice and advocacy.
A particular focus is assisting victims of Gender Based Violence which has increased during the lockdown. On the night, a QR code that appears on the screen will allow you to make donations and your social media comments will appear on the screen.
Last week, the V&A’s Good Night Fridays’ concert raised R43 000 from viewers. This amount, together with R50 000 from the V&A went to Ladles of Love, a non-profit volunteer soup kitchen and feeding programme for the homeless of Cape Town.