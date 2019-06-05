Black Coffee. Picture: Instagram

Alert! We have finally solved the mystery of the person in the Black Coffee drawing.



A few days ago, a fan dedicated a lovely portrait that sort of looks like Black Coffee to the DJ. However, the "Drive" producer was quick to let his follower that he did not think that looks anything like him, and so a social media search began.





Twitter user @nathuel_october posted what looks like a pencil sketch of Black Coffee. He tweeted: "Please retweet until @RealBlackCoffee sees it".





Coffee's response was less than what was expected with him saying: "Hayi Angiyazi LeNsizwa. let's retweet until he shows up" which loosely translated means he does not know the man in the picture.

Of course tweeps were on hand to poke fun at the entire situation, with some even providing alternative identities for the man in the picture. Others said they believed Coffee was being a little mean:

😀This art is so perfect but not accurate — siboniso spenky (@sibonisospenky) June 4, 2019

Hayi nami iyangidida pic.twitter.com/dyxbYslWoV — Pappa Zulu (@pappa_zulu) June 4, 2019

😂😂😂😂 Yazi nje udlala ngawe uHot chocolate lona 🤣🤣🤣 not Black Coffee — Fundisiwe Nzimande (@FundiNzimande05) June 4, 2019

maybe its Dj Ricoffee from Limpopo pic.twitter.com/mLoZsrIy28 — 🇿🇦Sheriff of smaller(nyana) skeletons (@Sheriff_Tea) June 4, 2019

I found him on Facebook, his my homie. I’ve passed the message✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/GiUGFgiEfh — Njombistoo🙏🏾 (@Njombo_Mabasa) June 4, 2019

I think that's the guy you'll been looking for pic.twitter.com/TPzgKZeZLn — Linda_Khomo (@khomo_linda) June 4, 2019

I know this guy akuyena lo? pic.twitter.com/bd7K3ycVXX — Khanyisam (@KhanyisaMbuthu) June 5, 2019

There you go!!!!!! Thank you Khanyisa.

Great Job Nathuel. — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) June 5, 2019





After a brief social media search, it seems that the real identity of the person has been revealed, and Black Coffee approves! Okay, well, there seems to be a number of people that can fit that drawing:And that's that. Hopefully, the next few drawings of Black Coffee will be a little more convincing.