Here's why Mark Pilgrim documents his cancer journey on social media

Media personality Mark Pilgrim is refusing to suffer in silence. Pilgrim, who has not shied away from sharing his experiences with cancer and other major health challenges on social media, says he will continue to share his journey because it could save someone’s life. Taking to Instagram, on Tuesday the Hot 1027 FM radio host explained to his fans why it’s important for him to document his cancer journey online.

“Someone posted, asking why I’m revealing my personal health journey on social media, suggesting I should rather keep it to myself 🤷,” wrote the veteran radio and TV star. “Well, here’s one of the reasons I journal my cancer journey online, and it’s summed up in this message I received a while back from a follower: ‘I didn’t want to get out of bed today. I read your post … and stood up’. “If my posts encourage just one person to find the inner strength to face another day, it’s all worthwhile,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Pilgrim (@markpilgrimza) The radio legend also took the opportunity to thank everyone who wished him well on his birthday. “By the way, thanks for all the wishes over the past week. I’m on the mend. With medical intervention, my immune system has had a kick-start and is back on track again 🙏🏻. “Got bronchitis along the way though, which means still a few days before I can jibber jabber on the radio again 🤪. ”

Fans and friends flooded Pilgrim’s comments section with messages of love and support. Sureshnie Rider said: “ I love your journalling and sharing Mark! It has provided so much support on different levels and we also want to be part of your recovery.” Karin Schonauer wrote: “Please don't EVER stop posting! Your journey, your honesty, and especially your extremely positive attitude touch so so many lives. 🤗

Carol Baptista commented: “Thank you for sharing your journey with us❤️” Shanaaz Philander shared: “Hi Mark, so glad you are well enough to post, you are a true inspiration, thank you for sharing your journey with us, sending you love & light, take care❤️” Anthea’s Finest added: “You are a true inspiration 🙏🏻you remind me of my late mother and late father 🙏🏻you are all fighters! Keep on posting !!!!! Don’t give up ever 🙏🏻”

In February, Pilgrim announced that his cancer had returned, after being in remission for over three decades. “Thank you for all the kind messages of support as I’ve spent a few days away with loved ones. We’ll know the full extent of what’s going on in a few days after the PET scan. Suffice to say, the Big C has come knocking on my door again,” he said at the time. He added: “I’m not Chuck Norris. Yes, I am scared. I am also strong. Both emotions run parallel with each other. I’m under the care of incredible doctors and surrounded by love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Pilgrim (@markpilgrimza) The veteran radio host was diagnosed first with stage 3 testicular cancer in 1988. In 2008, he suffered a severe heart attack at the doctor's office, resulting in permanent heart damage. “Today is the 11th anniversary of my heart attack. I’m alive today because I had it whilst in my doctor’s office. I still have 10% of my heart that doesn’t beat. “It’s a reminder to appreciate every day, live life & chase your dreams. Don’t wait for tomorrow. It may not be there,” shared Pilgrim in 2019.