Herschelle Gibbs pops the question to girlfriend Dana Németh

Former Proteas cricket player Herschelle Gibbs is set to tie the knot again after announcing his engagement over the weekend. Gibbs. who introduced his bombshell brunette girlfriend last year, decided to put a ring on it at an intimate outdoor venue overlooking the ocean at an elegant sunset.

The proposal was a private set up decked in dozens of long-stemmed roses, rose petals and candles with light up letter stands which read: “ Marry Me” . View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dana Németh (@dananemeth) The 49-year-old announced his engagement to Dana Németh after a string of failed relationships, marriage and baby mama drama. Németh shared the video of the proposal on Instagram and captioned the post: “We’re engaged!! 💍🥂 @herschellegibbs ❤️❤️❤️ you’ve made me the happiest girl in the world 🥹”

Friends of the couple rushed to congratulate them. vernon_philander wrote: “Congrats you 2 lovebirds... wishing you a journey of love, happiness and health. Enjoy and see you guys soon❤️@herschellegibbs @dananemeth” keenolee wrote: “Congratulations to you both, nice job @herschellegibbs”

tashevents_12 wrote: “❤️ congratulations” lela_lonaaa wrote: “WOW 🤩 I am so excited 😆 CONGRATULATIONS Guys 👏🏾🥳 🎉 I am so happy for you two.” markheldsinger wrote: “❤️ you 2, amazing to have been a part of your moment 💍❤️”

Gibb’s son Rashard Gibbs also congratulated his dad in a special Father’s Day post. Rashard is Herschell’s child with his ex Liesl Fuller, born in 1996. The proud son wrote:“ Happy Father’s Day Dad 🤍Appreciate you, appreciate your time and appreciate your love 🥂❤️ Congratulations on your engagement as well… May you have a happily ever after🥂”