Holly Rey opens up about having Type 1 diabetes

Award-winning musician Holly Rey took to social media to open up about being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 11 and how it completely changed her life. With the post, she shared a picture of herself with the insulin patch pump that she wears on her abdomen. The "Deeper" singer, also went a step further on her timeline and educated the masses on the chronic disease, saying that she had to deal with so many stereotypes and misconceptions about it over the years. Now, with the Covid-19 pandemic, she realised it is her responsibility to open up and create awareness about diabetes. In the full thread she said: "The decision to open up about this part of my life has been a very scary one for me because of how personal and difficult this particular journey has been for me. When I was 11 I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and my world changed forever...".

She continued saying: "Diabetes is a chronic disease and something diabetics have to navigate and calculate everyday. We have good days and we have bad days. But on top of that we deal with so many stereotypes and misconception that makes us feel uncomfortable and sometimes ashamed of our condition.

"I often hear people say things like , “only old people have diabetes”, “only overweight people have diabetes” “did you get diabetes from eating too much sugar” - and the answer to all of these questions is no. When I was younger I would avoid telling people about my condition until it was absolutely necessary to avoid judgement which often meant putting my own health at risk.

"This period of the Covid pandemic has been an incredibly scary time for people living with pre-existing medical conditions like diabetes and everyday I wake up and think about all the people across SA who are living with diabetes and aren’t able to isolate or protect themselves".

"I have realized that I have a responsibility to open up and create awareness about diabetes. What I thought would be my greatest weakness in life has become my greatest strength. I want to show kids and anyone living with Type 1 diabetes that you can achieve your greatest dreams."

"I recently went on to a CGM system and although I was nervous to have a foreign object attached to me at first, I honestly don’t even notice it and it has changed my life completely. It has become my best friend."

"I want kids to learn about CGMS and I want to be a part of changing the lives of South Africans affected by Type 1 Diabetes. CGMS has helped me accomplish so much. The journey to self love is a process and I can wait to share it with you."

Followers and fans on Twitter and Instagram thanked the singer for her openness in bringing this health issue to the forefront.

My mom is diabetic also and can't forget the day she was diagnosed😭 here she is now strong and doing well. I stan the way y'all accepted the condition as it ain't easy. May God be with y'all all the time.❤🙏🏾 — 👑🤴🏾Kgoši Mashotja🤴🏾👑 (@P_Mapheto) May 26, 2020