How did Simz Ngema keep her pregnancy a secret?

Actress and singer Simphiwe ‘Simz’ Ngema pulled a Kylie Jenner on all of us. Like the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star, the former “Muvhango” actress managed to keep her pregnancy a secret from her fans. Ngema and her model boyfriend, Tino Chinyani, welcomed their son, Tiyani Kemorena Michael Chinyani, into the world on June 22. Breaking the news on Instagram, Ngema and Chiyani posted a four-minute video clip, revealing the reason why they kept the pregnancy a secret. “On the 23rd of June 2020 we gave birth to a beautiful baby boy, Tiyani Kemorena Michael Chinyani and this is ladies and gentlemen is his legacy. @tiyani_afrika clothing brand, “ shared the Ngema on Wednesday.

Chiyani also unveiled the clothing brand named after 2-month-old Tiyani.

He wrote: “The Genesis collection – Birth of TIYANI!

Ladies & gentleman for a long time coming, it’s been a vision of mine to redefine how we as Africans are perceived. 🌍👣

“TIYANI” seeks to infuse the modern aesthetic & with distinctly African touches articulated through the use of imagery, colour & unique design, to break boundaries & refine class whilst being synonymous with comfort & groundbreaking design. By marrying these elements I give to you what has been a dream long in the making. My legacy continued... The birth of my son; TIYANI CHINYANI & the gift of this brand. 🤍🕊”

Just a few weeks ago, Ngema announced her pregnancy with a stunning maternity photoshoot.

She shared a picture of herself in a floral bikini revealing her baby bump and captioned it: “Indeed there is a God in heaven. He wiped away my tears and gave me joy in abundance."

In the Instagram post, Ngema paid tribute to her baby daddy.

Professing her love for Chinyani and their unborn baby, Ngema said: “You’ve brought hope and purpose to my life. @tino_chinyani I will forever be grateful to you for this beautiful gift and for teaching me how to love again. I love you both with all my heart.”

Chinyani reposted Ngema’s snapshots in his social media accounts.

Expressing his joy and gratitude for their unborn baby, he wrote: “Lord knows how long I prayed on this moment & to be answered in the most beautiful way possible. I thank the Lord up above that you blessed me with your presence & showed me who I could truly be & for that I’ll forever be grateful.”

He added: "For this gift you have given me, I promise I will always love, care & be there for you & our seed. May our seed grow to be a leader of change, a leader of hope & serve the Lord in all their ways. My legacy continued, my mini-me.🦅 Ladies & gentleman say hello to Dzaddy. ⚓️”