'Idols SA' to replace Somizi Mhlongo with a celebrity guest judge every week

“Idols SA” has announced that a guest celebrity judge will take Somizi Mhlongo’s judging seat every week for the rest of its current season. In a statement sent to IOL Entertainment, MultiChoice confirmed that Somizi will not return to the judging panel after vacating it earlier this month.

“’Idols SA’ fans should brace themselves for an exciting line-up of celebrities, who are set to add some pizzazz when they join Unathi Nkayi and Randall Abrahams as guest judges every week. “As the competition now advances to live auditions with the top 16 contestants left to sing it out for the coveted grand prize, the guest judges will be chosen from the infinite pool of Mzansi’s entertainment industry – who are trailblazers in their respective crafts. “The guest judges are going to be announced weekly via the Mzansi Magic social media platforms.

“Their new voices are certainly going to add a new flavour to the feedback given to the ’Idols SA’ season 17 hopefuls”, read the statement. Earlier this month MultiChoice said that after meeting with the media personality, a mutual decision for him to take time off the show was made. “M-Net and Mr Somizi Mhlongo met to discuss his role on ’Idols SA’ in light of the allegations made against him.

“We have reached a mutual agreement that Mr Mhlongo will take some time off to deal with his personal circumstances until this matter has been resolved. “Viewers will still see Mr Mhlongo on their screens until Sunday, August 22, 2021, as the audition shows for Idols SA were pre-recorded,” read the statement. This comes after allegations of abuse were levelled against him by his estranged husband, Mohale Motaung.

Allegations of abuse came to light as it was reported that Mohale had accused the “Idols SA” judge of abuse, in an interview Mohale apparently did with producers of the reality show “Living the Dream with Somizi”. Mohale told producers Somizi allegedly tried to kill him with a kitchen knife and hit him off the road with his car while he tried to flee. The couple had been arguing about Mohale’s alleged cheating.