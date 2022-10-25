‘Idols SA’ viewers bash Somizi for disrespecting Lloyiso

Twitter users demanded and apology from Somizi Mhlongo following his comment made on “Idols SA” season 18 Top 4 live show.
Thapelo performed Lloyiso Gijana’s “Seasons” before a packed Tshwane’s Heartfelt Arena.
Judge JR Bogopa was left unimpressed by the performance saying: “We know you guys can sing, but now it’s about how you treat the song. It took a bit too long to get us to where we were emotionally connecting with the song.”
But viewers were left bitter when Mhlongo complimented the 29-year-old SAPS member, saying his version of the song was done “better than its owner”.
@afrikhado wrote: “Somizi must listen to this song, and come back with an apology next week for disrespecting LLoyiso like that. Yohh😔😩#idolssa.”
@NeoHlungwani wrote: “Ok I disagree with Somizi. Tjo! Lloyiso, I could listen to you the whole day. #idolssa.”
@zahMokoena said: “Somizi never baba, he did not sing it better then Loyiso, neverrrrrrrrrrrrr.. We talking about Loyiso here, ayiiiiiiiii nooooooo😲 #IdolsSA.”
@Lotus_Omphi wrote: “Not Somizi lying 😭 No one can sing this song better than Lloyiso 😭😭#IdolsSA.”
As “Idols SA” viewers continued to drag the senior judge this week, rehearsals are underway for the next round of the singing competition.
It seems “Idols SA” just can’t escape the drama and the competition is reaching crunch time as we are just three weeks away from crowning the latest winner.
Watch “Idols SA” on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161, on Sundays at 5pm.
