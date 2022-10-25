‘Idols SA’ viewers bash Somizi for disrespecting Lloyiso

Twitter users demanded and apology from Somizi Mhlongo following his comment made on “Idols SA” season 18 Top 4 live show.

Judge JR Bogopa was left unimpressed by the performance saying: “We know you guys can sing, but now it’s about how you treat the song. It took a bit too long to get us to where we were emotionally connecting with the song.”

But viewers were left bitter when Mhlongo complimented the 29-year-old SAPS member, saying his version of the song was done “better than its owner”.

@afrikhado wrote: “Somizi must listen to this song, and come back with an apology next week for disrespecting LLoyiso like that. Yohh😔😩#idolssa.”