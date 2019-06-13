Mshoza. Picture: Instagram



Local kwaito star Mshoza has gone viral after the posting videos on Wednesday morning saying that a man shouldn't step up to her if he has less than a million Rand in his bank account.

The "Ayina Chorus" singer posted a series of videos on Twitter telling men to "check" themselves before trying to approach a women with the prospect of dating them.





Mshoza also says that her naked body alone is worth half a million and that her cream costs R6 000 per month, so R5 000 balance just won't cut it.





In one part she says: "With all respect guys...If you want a girl, look at the typa girl you're asking out. Then you can proceed. You can't come to me and expect me give me R 5 000 as a allowance. Be realistic. My cream on a monthly bases is R 6000".





She continued in part two saying: "Me just when I'm naked, with this body. That's before I wear the bra and the panties. I'm worth over 300k. That's just my breasts, bum, nose you know. I'm worth over 500k actually coming to think of the nose."

Tweeps had a field day with these videos and posted their reactions online.

