Iman Rappetti to replace late the Bob Mabena on Power 98.7

As the radio industry across the country come to terms with the death of veteran radio and television personality Bob Mabena, Power 98.7 has announced that his morning breakfast show will be taken over by celebrated broadcaster Iman Rappetti. The news was confirmed by the station in a statement this week. The new-look breakfast show will start from next Monday. Iman is no stranger to the station having hosted Power Talk for five years until her departure last April. Taking to Twitter, she said she was honoured to “pick up the torch” from Bob Mabena and “keep it burning”. “Beloved! I'll be joining Faith Mangope for POWER Breakfast from Monday! Did you know that Iman means Faith in Arabic? This was destined!

“Even though we are still in mourning over Bob Mabena, we pick up the torch and keep it burning.”

Beloved!!!!! I'll be joining @FaithMangope for #powerbreakfast from Monday! Did you know that Iman means Faith in Arabic? This was destined! Even though we are still in mourning over #BobMabena we pick up the torch and keep it burning. ❤️🔥@Power987 @MkhariGiven pic.twitter.com/hS3mdUwdj8 — Iman Rappetti (@imanrappetti) August 19, 2020

Bob died on August 10 after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 51.

The star hosted several major radio and TV shows in a career spanning more than 30 years. He burst on to the scene in 1989 at the age of just 19 when he landed the afternoon drive show on Radio Bophuthatswana (Radio Bop).

He went on to host shows on Metro FM, Kaya FM, Highveld Stereo and hosted the breakfast show on Power 98.7 until his death.

Social media was abuzz with reaction to Iman's appointment, with her name finding itself on the Twitter trends list. Many social media users welcomed the news with many saying the pair would make a great team.