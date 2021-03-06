Inside AKA and Cassper Nyovest’s latest twar

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Hip hop rivals AKA and Cassper Nyovest have entered their Twitter boxing ring again. While fans have waited for months for the duo to get into an actual boxing ring to sort out their issues, the two again decided to re-ignite their six-year-old beef on the streets of Twitter. This time the two went after each other when a thread containing memes of South African rappers as women caught their attention. A tweep, who admitted he was simply bored, created a thread filled with photoshopped pictures of Mzansi rappers such as AKA, Cassper, L-Tido, Yanga Chief, Da L.E.S and many others as women, complete with weaves and make-up. “This is hands down the craziest sh*t I’ve ever seen on Twitter,” AKA said when he saw the pictures.

I’m definitely the hotter one ... what you rate? 🤣 https://t.co/Uf56n3s0Hr — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 4, 2021

The “Fela In Versace” hitmaker then responded and said he thought he looked hotter than Cassper, who he then nicknamed “Mama Jack”, making reference to the Leon Schuster movie.

Things took a sharp left from that point because Cassper entered the “ring”. Cassper responded to the memes and mentioned the failed boxing match.

“The memes are very funny but we are both grown men.

“Let's leave the memes to the kids & finish what you started by calling me out to a boxing match after swearing at my mother.

“Back up your words and let's end this long boring beef. It's a great chance to entertainment the fans 2,” Cassper said.

The memes are very funny but we are both grown man. Let's leave the memes to the kids & finish what you started by calling me out to a boxing match after swearing at my mother. Back up your words and let's end this long boring beef. It's a great chance to entertainment the fans 2 — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 4, 2021

I know and I don't mind that. It's cringeworthy that I am entertaining him but I just need to close this chapter properly and in the most entertaining fashion. — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 4, 2021

At some point people are gonna have to back their tweets up. You can't come ouchea talking reckless and then say "it's not that deep fam". Come see me in the ring fam. — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 4, 2021

He also said he still wants the fight to happen but AKA kept running away.

The response I want is the contract signed and submitted to the promoter so we can fight. He swore at my parents and said he wanna see me in the ring. Now he wants to run away. We need to get in the ring and get it done. I will never let him forget that he ran. Like a chicken!!! https://t.co/i0aZY4JDsw — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 4, 2021

Not one to back down in a twar, AKA responded. See below:

Someone tell Mama Jack to leave me the fuck alone 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 4, 2021

If someone swore at my mom I would fight the nigga for free ... and it wouldn’t be in no ring either. 🥲 — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 4, 2021