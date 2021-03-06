EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Cassper Nyovest and AKA. Picture: Instagram
Inside AKA and Cassper Nyovest’s latest twar

By Liam Karabo Joyce Time of article published 28m ago

Hip hop rivals AKA and Cassper Nyovest have entered their Twitter boxing ring again.

While fans have waited for months for the duo to get into an actual boxing ring to sort out their issues, the two again decided to re-ignite their six-year-old beef on the streets of Twitter.

This time the two went after each other when a thread containing memes of South African rappers as women caught their attention.

A tweep, who admitted he was simply bored, created a thread filled with photoshopped pictures of Mzansi rappers such as AKA, Cassper, L-Tido, Yanga Chief, Da L.E.S and many others as women, complete with weaves and make-up.

“This is hands down the craziest sh*t I’ve ever seen on Twitter,” AKA said when he saw the pictures.

The “Fela In Versace” hitmaker then responded and said he thought he looked hotter than Cassper, who he then nicknamed “Mama Jack”, making reference to the Leon Schuster movie.

Things took a sharp left from that point because Cassper entered the “ring”. Cassper responded to the memes and mentioned the failed boxing match.

“The memes are very funny but we are both grown men.

“Let's leave the memes to the kids & finish what you started by calling me out to a boxing match after swearing at my mother.

“Back up your words and let's end this long boring beef. It's a great chance to entertainment the fans 2,” Cassper said.

He also said he still wants the fight to happen but AKA kept running away.

Not one to back down in a twar, AKA responded. See below:

