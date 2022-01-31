Inside the 'Real Housewives of Durban' season 2 launch party

There was a collective murmur when Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku walked into the Pearl Room at the Oyster Box Hotel on Friday. Heads turned and all following the one object of desire - the Mach & Mach Double Bow pumps she is wearing. Perfectly matching her shocking pink lips, they are adorned with an eye-catching bow appliqué at the toe that's covered in diamanté.

The ladies I was standing with all nodded their approval, and soon there was frantic searching about the price and brand of the shoe. Thobile Khumalo-Mseleku, whose shoes were the talk of the event. The Mach & Mach sandals retail for close to R43 503. Picture: Supplied Well, that is one way to announce your entrance as the new cast member of Real Housewives of Durban. Wearing a sparkling silver midi-length dress, her hair slicked back and carrying a diamanté festooned clutch. I could tell that she was feeling herself. That she was the moment and wanted everyone in the room to know.

Of course, it being the launch party of the second season of the hit reality show, expectations were high that the cast members were going to hit fashion sixes. It's something we have come to expect from the Housewives - total glam. And they understood the assignment. Well, mostly. As they huddled together, taking group pictures, their outfits clashed, such that it felt like they were at different events. But that is the nature of Real Housewives - women from different walks of life, backgrounds and personal style, shooting a TV show for three months and allowing the world into a part of their life they are comfortable to reveal.

The Oyster Box was the ideal venue to launch the new season. It is one of the most luxurious hotels in the country and is a favourite of many of the cast members. You could feel that they felt at home. After all, cast members of Real Housewives and luxury are in the same WhatsApp group. Hosted by radio jock and MC, Felix Hlophe, the event featured a screening of the first episode (which made the case for the importance of having a viewing party every week) and Q&A sessions, where the wives spoke candidly about being on the show, how it was good for their personal brands and businesses. LaConco speaking during the Q&A session, while her cast members look on. Picture: Supplied Annie Ludick-Mthembu spoke about the reason that she returned to the show – it made sense for her brand. MaKhumalo-Mseleku, who joined the show later than the other cast members, said she joined so she can have autonomy, and show her life away from her “Uthando neSthembu” sister wives and their polygamous husband.

Fellow newcomers Jojo Robinson and Londie London, shared they joined the show because they thought it would be a great opportunity to show people a sneak peek into their lives. Most people were really interested to hear what Nonkanyiso Conco, otherwise known as LaConco (or LaC as Sorisha Naidoo calls her), had to say about her experience on the show and trying to keep her high profile relationship with former president Jacob Zuma under wraps. There were many emotional moments, and it appears the second season of the show will see her reveal more about her life post the relationship with former president Zuma.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sorisha Naidoo (@sorishanaidoo) Sorisha Naidoo revealed that her husband, billionaire businessman Vivian Reddy, will also make an appearance on the show this season, as will the other husbands, which titillated the audience. Another hot topic was the late arrival of the controversial cast member, Nonku Williams, who arrived nearly three hours later than everyone else. She walked in and made a statement in a red dress with matching lips.

It was rather telling that during the screening of the show’s individual trailers, there wasn’t much excitement towards her. Clearly, something is afoot in the world of housewives, and we will get to see it all play out. Um



Nonku Williams is NOT at the #RHODurban party tonight. Mabusi is here though.

So clearly something may have gone down during the show? pic.twitter.com/MqVNkEqKFU — Buhle Mbonambi (@Buhlebonga) January 28, 2022 It was an interesting evening, one where guests got to know more about the women on the show. IOL Entertainment asked if any of them felt like they needed to up their image for the second season. Only Mabusi Seme, was brave enough to answer.