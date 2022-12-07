‘Instagram’ catching their breath after Nadia Jaftha and Xavier Haupt’s steamy photoshoot

Award-winning content creator Nadia Jaftha and her bae Xavier Haupt had “Instagram” followers drooling over their recent swimwear photo shoot. The loved up couple shared a few snaps of a shoot they did together at the beach.

Showing off their summer bodies, the couple caressed each other on pictures and did their favourite pose where he lifts her and she wraps her legs around his waist. Other images show the couple smooching and sharing intimate moments holding each other. Fans were quite chuffed by the couple’s cute pictures .

Jaftha posted the shots and captioned it: “Told him to go pick up his fave snack. 😏😝” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadia Jaftha (@nadiajaftha) First in line to comment was lasizwe who wrote: “Mara Bra God, even in December you still don’t want? 😔🤙🏾” Other followers weighed in, too.

coramaree_inc wrote: “Love these your love is beautiful @nadiajaftha.” shudley_wp wrote: “He probably found her on love island.” tammyjacobus wrote: “It’s the silliness that lives deep inside your love for each other. The ability to be free and bring out the childlike wonder and live life beautifully. It really is the first frame for me 🔥❤️.”

regodise wrote: “Shoooo 🔥🔥 haai it’s very steamy up in here and we love it 😍😍😍😍.” themomdiariesza wrote: “I love that you’re #couplegoals but also #COUPLEGOALS 😍😍😍😍😍😍 You guys are the epitome😍😍😍.” The couple also recently started making motivational videos on Instagram in a bid to spread positive vibes and make followers laugh.

The amusingly aggressive acting on their videos, has seen hundreds of followers asking for more and loving the creative concept for motivational speaking via their social, media platforms. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadia Jaftha (@nadiajaftha) alishaheynes wrote: “the only hype team I’ll ever need!🤘🏽.” gilli.daisy wrote: “😂😂😂 Nadia .. only you man only you 😂… continue to bring joy to everyone 👏👏👏.”